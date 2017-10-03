Get on the inside loop at Outside Lands

PayPal is gearing up to make your existence entirely cash-free -- online, and, thanks to a brand new dedicated support team, IRL, which is what people who spend all their time online call “In Real Life”. To celebrate their offline move, they’re offering up VIP tickets to the Outside Lands Night Show. Drop your deets here for the chance to snag tickets for you and a friend to Friday’s show at The Independent featuring Trombone Shorty, complete with a ride to the venue in the PayPal OSL bus, and full VIP treatment in the exclusive lounge (by this point, PayPal will be your PayBestie). And be sure to check out our SF editor’s chronicle of OSL as he braves the festival wallet-free to test out PayPal’s new offline beastliness. If he can’t order a beer without that giant bulge in his back pocket, it’ll only be because his mug is in the dictionary next to “baby-faced”.