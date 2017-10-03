The 45 Grossest Things in San Francisco

It's a known fact that San Francisco is the most beautiful city in the US, but it's not without its warts. We're talking really, really gross things (even grosser than actual warts). Ordinarily we try to suck it up and pretend like they don't exist -- because how else can we justify paying eight million dollars a month on rent? -- but not today. Today we're acknowledging that, yeah, as great as this city is, sometimes it's seriously nasty. Take these 45 things, for instance:
1. Human poop in the park
And the fact that your dog just stepped in it. "Dog steps in man's poop" is the new "man bites dog."
2. Human poop that's smeared across the sidewalk
Also, the bottom of the shoe responsible for the smearing.
3. The guy who just pooped in public...
And then wiped with his hand. (We wish this was the last feces-related one.)
4. Compost
Sure, it’s good for the environment, but don’t fool yourself into thinking that container of rotting food in your kitchen is not disgusting.
5. Public spitting
There's nothing quite like slipping in a loogie as you run to try to catch the bus.
6. Dive bar bathrooms
Looking at you, Delirium.
7. The seagulls at AT&T Park
It’s all fun and baseball games until a seagull takes a dump on your head.
8. The stench of urine in every alleyway
As if alleyways weren't already inviting enough.
9. 2am piles of burrito vomit on Mission St
Yummmmmmy.
10. 2pm piles of burrito vomit on Mission St
Yes, they’re gross at 2am when they’re fresh out of the tummy, but they’re so much grosser when they’ve been left baking in the hot sun all day.
11. The guy cutting his toenails on the Muni
And the pile of clippings that linger on the floor for hours and days to come.
12. The Civic Center BART station
There was so much human poop stuck in the escalator in 2012 that a hazardous materials team had to be called in to handle the situation. Enough said.
13. The guy with explosive diarrhea between Muni cars
Crap happens, sometimes without warning.
14. When someone sneezes on the bus...
... covers her mouth, and then grabs onto the pole.
15. When a pigeon gets on the N Judah
And then flaps its wings uncontrollably until the next stop.
16. Mysterious puddles on the bus seat
Is it water? Pee? Do you even want to know?
17. The guy on the bus with the pink bag of raw fish
And having the bag rub against your body every time the bus starts or stops.
18. The woman popping her boyfriend's bacne on the bus
Seriously, this happened.
19. Basically all of Muni and BART
Just, you know, in general.
20. The four pigeons eating their fallen comrade
Suddenly pigeons eating vomit doesn’t seem so bad...
21. Junkie garbage
Just don’t step on the used needles.
22. The rat hoarder
And the hundreds of rats she breeds and then releases into SF's public parks.
23. The dying rat that's stumbling around on the sidewalk in broad daylight
And is so out of it that he will absolutely walk over your foot.
24. Sidewalk condoms
At least they used a condom?
25. Sidewalk tampons
Yes, we’re referring to ones that have already been used. Sorry, but this is an article about the grossest things in SF and that’s just how it has to be.
26. Bedbugs
You might as well burn your apartment down with all of your belongings inside and move to another country, because no one will ever want to be near you or your possessions again.
27. Abandoned sidewalk couches
See above.
28. This pile of dildos near 16th and Mission
They could've at least put them in a cardboard box.
29. The ocean after it rains
Mmmmmm. Sewer discharge in your mouth.
30. Every single ATM keypad
Definitely go get some cash and then eat a taco with your bare hands. Those keypads get cleaned ALL of the time.
31. Dolores Park
32. The smell of dead whale on the beach
Possibly also the scent of candles in Hell.
33. Whatever this dead thing on the sidewalk is
No seriously: WHAT IS THAT? A dead baby dragon?
34. Marina bars at 1:45am
They don’t call it the Herpes Triangle for nothing.
35. Market value rent
Median rent for a one-bedroom as of this month? $3,410.
36. The homeless guy peeing in the mailbox
And/or being the recipient of one of the letters inside the aforementioned mailbox.
37. Any bushes in any public park
Vague, but true.
38. Mid-Market
Thanks for nothing, Twitter.
39. Jed York
Sure, he technically lives in Santa Clara, but there’s nothing more nauseating than what he’s done to the San Francisco 49ers.
40. 80% of the people "running" Bay to Breakers
Puking in public before 11am is never a good look.
41. The amount of money it costs to rent a parking space
$300 for a space five blocks from your house? What a bargain!
42. The fact that people happily pay four dollars for toast
It doesn’t matter how delicious it is. IT’S TOAST.
43. Anyone wearing a Seahawks jersey
Go back to Seattle. No one wants you here.
44. Most startup offices
Yummmmmmm... guys walking around in smelly socks and T-shirts that haven’t been washed in weeks.
45. 16th and Mission
No explanation needed.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she has a very real phobia of pigeons, especially the ones that stalk her on the N Judah. She wanted to work on this in therapy, but her therapist said she had bigger issues to tackle first. That was four years ago. They still haven't tackled the pigeon phobia.