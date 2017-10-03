Check Out This Amazing Helicopter Video of San Francisco at Night

We know we live in one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, but it's nice to get a new perspective on that every once in a while. This video by Carbon Studios, taken during a helicopter flight, gives us just that. The filmmakers even got permission to fly over SFO. But the best part? It was (almost) a totally fog-free night, so the lights and detail are especially stunning. Sure, it only looks like that once in a while, but whatever. We'll take it.
Perspective | 4K from Carbon Studios on Vimeo.
