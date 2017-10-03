Lifestyle

Check Out This Amazing Helicopter Video of San Francisco at Night

We know we live in one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, but it's nice to get a new perspective on that every once in a while. This video by Carbon Studios, taken during a helicopter flight, gives us just that. The filmmakers even got permission to fly over SFO. But the best part? It was (almost) a totally fog-free night, so the lights and detail are especially stunning. Sure, it only looks like that once in a while, but whatever. We'll take it.
 

Perspective | 4K from Carbon Studios on Vimeo.

