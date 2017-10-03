Lifestyle

Help us buy this ghost town with its own liquor license!

By Published On 11/18/2013 By Published On 11/18/2013
seneca falls sf

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

Guys, guys, GUYS!! There's a small ghost town in Northern California called Seneca that's up for sale on Craigslist (??) for $225,000 (!!) that we're totally gonna buy. But first, we need your help/money. Actually, mostly just your money. Sure, we know it's a lot, but check this out...

Brad Pitt Would Love this Place
Seneca

The town is extremely remote, down a dirt road that's weather dependent, and has a waterway (Feather River) that runs through it, creating a natural swimming hole (can you say 'swim-up bar'??), and an island. Did we mention the river eventually finds its way to "Butt Valley Reservoir"?

Good God is this kid smoking
Seneca

The deed also includes a liquor license for a bar called "The Gin Mill" that was once run by a tiny woman who lived there since the 1930s/apparently allows 12yr-olds to smoke (let's hope that's a pretzel). It apparently used to be an Opium den is about to be turned back into an Opium den (j/k, drugs are bad).

Old Timey Seneca
Seneca

It also comes with three (maybe not in the greatest shape) cabins, and ALL THE MINERAL RIGHTS IN THE AREA. And this is gold-mining country, son. Seriously people, imagine the possibilities: your favorite online publication in the entire world, PLUS your all-time favorite town you just learned about two minutes ago, PLUS 12yr-olds who smoke pretzels!!!

Stuff You'll Like