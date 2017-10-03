Lifestyle

How Romotive founder Keller Rinaudo does SF

By Published On 08/05/2013 By Published On 08/05/2013

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

For a professional rock climber who’s scaled sheer faces from China to France, Keller Rinaudo knows a hell of a lot about robotics, first studying biological computers at Harvard, then founding San Francisco-based Romotive: makers of a tiny guy named Romo who, powered by a smartphone microprocessor, rolls around making facial expressions so endearing he could single-handedly resurrect the Short Circuit franchise. We asked Keller to tell us who in SF impressed him the most with their own fearless innovation. Here’s what he came back with.

The park at Conservacion Patagonica

Innovative Preservation: Conservacion Patagonica
Shop at that Patagonia flagship on North Point, and you'll be mightily helping local environmental causes (if you really want to be a Friend of the Urban Forest, buy that Kiragg shirt in dark walnut). Contribute to cousin-cause Conservacion Patagonica, and you'll be enabling the protection of the 650,000 wild Chilean acres you can see in the picture above. "It's an incredible model for companies that want to create profits and drive social or environmental change in the world at the same time".

The Defender Meal and its ingredients from CORE Foods

Innovative Nosh: CORE Foods
100%. That's how raw the ingredients are in these organic replacement meal bars, and how much of the profits go to charity. The guy who makes them, Corey Rennel, studied nutrition at Harvard, competed on Discovery's Last Man Standing, and once caught anthrax from a sheep, all of which led to him, as Keller explains it, "setting out to not only change the way that people eat, but also the way that businesses give back to the communities that support them". Grab this Warrior Meal discount and find 'em at Whole Foods before that sheep finds you.

Doing CrossFit outside

Innovative Fitness: CrossFit Marin
"This tiny gym is redefining what it means to work out -- and Roger turns it into an adventure", says Keller. How? Instead of just Crossfit, they incorporate gymnastics, parkour, and even something called Ninja Warrior so that guys like you can "learn every kind of movement and establish full body awareness". Ironically, you will never be aware of where your Ninja Warrior instructor's body is, because he's a ninja.

A mixed media installation from Jorge Bachmann

Innovative Art: Jorge Bachmann
"Jorge is an evangelist for all the extraordinary sounds in our daily lives that we never pay attention to or appreciate -- he creates sound sculptures that are mind-bogglingly familiar and alien at the same time". If sound isn't your thing, he also does visual art.

The Little Chihuahua

Innovative Belly Fillers: The Little Chihuahua
Sometimes it's the little things. Or the big things. Or the medium things. That's why this sustainably sourced tucked-away gem offers its burritos in sizes to please everyone, from Baby, to Regular, to Super, to Super Baby, which is basically Regular for people who hate thinking of themselves as regular.

A Makani turbine kite in action

Innovative Power: Makani
"Few things can possibly be cooler than flying wind turbines", says Keller of the nimble, SF-made beasts you'll soon be seeing up in the skies over the Bay, thanks to Makani being snatched up by a suddenly IRL-focused Google. The deal: wind farms are ugly, and the air higher up moves faster anyway. These things "take off like a helicopter, fly like a kite, and add power into the grid", coalescing into "flying wind farms that could fundamentally change how we harvest wind energy". If you're still, like, "what?", watch these vids.

Innovative Fuel: Sightglass Coffee
You can't dream up charmingly lifelike technological best friends without lots of caffeine. This is the place to get it.

1. The Cave Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera‎, CA 94925 (Marin)

Home of CrossFit Marin, The Cave is less like a gym, and more like a community dedicated to health and fitness, primarily through an uber-variety of classes including gymnastics, parkour(!), Judo and self-defense, as well as mobility and yoga.

2. Little Chihuahua 292 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Lower Haight)

With locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and sizes for every taste (from regular to "super baby"), this burrito joint can't be kept under wraps. Especially when filling options range from 100% grass fed carne asada, salmon, refried pinto beans, and chorizo, to vegetarian black beans.

3. Sightglass Coffee Bar & Roastery 3014 20th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Soma)

For all the times you've thought that your coffee just isn't "single origin and made to be tasted through three different methods" enough, you should check out Sightglass's upstairs coffee bar, where you can geek out on the craziest caffeine they have to offer.

4. Patagonia San Francisco 770 North Point Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (North Beach)

One of the biggest names in outdoor wear, Patagonia also is one of the biggest names in environmental conservation, thus making sure there's an outdoors to enjoy. This flagship has just about everything you'll need to do just that.

Stuff You'll Like