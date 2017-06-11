Lifestyle

Girls + hula hoop + camera + Burning Man

By Published On 09/19/2012 By Published On 09/19/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

If you watch one video featuring girls from Burning Man -- wearing everything from bikinis, to nipple pasties, to see-through bikinis -- dancing with a hula hoop outfitted with a camera that takes trippy, hi-res footage, make it this one.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More