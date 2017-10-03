This Saturday, Fiats will drive ON McCovey Cove

When LBJ invited guests to his Texas ranch, he'd take them for a leisurely drive in his Amphicar, then barrel down a hill towards a lake screaming about how the brakes didn't work, which scared them, because they usually had no idea Amphicars actually existed. Following in the rich tradition of using watercrafts to blow peoples' minds, this Saturday Fiat will be rolling out aquatic versions of the 500, 500L, and Abarth on McCovey Cove. From there they'll set a course for landmarks potentially including Pier 17, Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square, Great Meadow at Fort "Don't Call Me Anthony, Okay Maybe Call Me Anthony" Mason, and Golden Gate Park & Bridge. Check out this mesmerizing vid of the watercrafts in action, and remember to keep an eye/flipper out.
