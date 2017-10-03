Lifestyle

We're Giving Away Tickets to BottleRock. Quick: Who Wants 'Em?

BottleRock Napa

We've somehow scored a pair of tickets to BottleRock from our best Bro Montanas at Eventbrite, and while we'd love to go, we thought it best to pay them forward to our readers, giveaway-style. PLUS, the pot's been sweetened with some free tickets to the Yes Address event series, 10 days of events designed to get your butt off of the couch -- like a pasta-making class and private dinner with local celeb chef Thomas McNaughton, or an exclusive preview of SoundBox, the SF Symphony's highly acclaimed experimental performance space in Davies Symphony Hall.

Want to enter to win?

Um, YEAH YOU DO.

Just Tweet THIS, and we'll pick a winner by Friday, February 27th at midnight PT.

Good luck!

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor.

