Lifestyle

Bocce, bowling, burgers, AND a beer garden... all in one spot

By Published On 10/08/2014 By Published On 10/08/2014
Alan De Herrera

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

So, according to our calculations, all the best things in life start with a "B": burgers, beer, bowling, bocce, bflatscreen TVs, and naturally the Bay, which you’ll have to cross to get to Plank -- the vast, Oakland-based spot at which you’ll find all of this awesomeness and more. Here’s what you can expect inside:

Related

related

The new Marlowe has cocktails and a patio (and a burger surprise)

related

The 14 best openings in San Francisco this summer

related

15 reasons the new 49ers stadium's food/drink is the best ever

related

The new Marlowe has cocktails and a patio (and a burger surprise)
Aubrie Pick

Plank has 15,000sqft of outdoor space that includes a beer garden, three 60ft bocce courts, and glorious views of the Bay. Sit by one of the fire pits (you LOVE a fire pit) and drink one of the 48 local draft beers, or order from their healthy selection of bourbons.

Aubrie Pick

There are two bars and 40 HDTVs. FORTY. They also slapped a huge projection screen near the bowling lanes just in case that somehow wasn't enough. 

Aubrie Pick

There are 12 bowling lanes with seats that are way comfier than those plastic ones you get at regular bowling alleys. Or you can rent out "The Boardroom", which has a private, six-lane situation, two billiard tables, and its very own patio.

Plank
Aubrie Pick

They’ve also got a ton of food options (everything from crab cakes, to ceviche, to burgers), and again, yeah, it's in Oakland, but all you have to do is take a quick BART ride to Jack London Square and then hop on the "FREE B" shuttle.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and the one time she bowled a turkey, she immediately called her big brother who was 3000 miles away to brag about it. Congratulate her on Twitter @daisy.

1. Plank 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607 (Oakland)

Oakland's destination for beer, burgers, bocce, bowling, and more, Plank sports a huge area -- both indoors and out -- where you can get competitive with some games or just relax with a pint, a bite, and some friends.

Stuff You'll Like