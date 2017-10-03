Bocce, bowling, burgers, AND a beer garden... all in one spot

So, according to our calculations, all the best things in life start with a "B": burgers, beer, bowling, bocce, bflatscreen TVs, and naturally the Bay, which you’ll have to cross to get to Plank -- the vast, Oakland-based spot at which you’ll find all of this awesomeness and more. Here’s what you can expect inside:
Plank has 15,000sqft of outdoor space that includes a beer garden, three 60ft bocce courts, and glorious views of the Bay. Sit by one of the fire pits (you LOVE a fire pit) and drink one of the 48 local draft beers, or order from their healthy selection of bourbons.
There are two bars and 40 HDTVs. FORTY. They also slapped a huge projection screen near the bowling lanes just in case that somehow wasn't enough.
There are 12 bowling lanes with seats that are way comfier than those plastic ones you get at regular bowling alleys. Or you can rent out "The Boardroom", which has a private, six-lane situation, two billiard tables, and its very own patio.
They’ve also got a ton of food options (everything from crab cakes, to ceviche, to burgers), and again, yeah, it's in Oakland, but all you have to do is take a quick BART ride to Jack London Square and then hop on the "FREE B" shuttle.
