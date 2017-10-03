Landmark’s Clay Theatre gives you free tickets

Complimentary movie tickets are made even grander when the venue -- The Clay Theatre -- packs in the nostalgic charm of a 103-year-old movie house. Thanks to Thrillist and Acura, you and a guest will enjoy that 1910 vibe and lavish modern amenities while taking in a free independent film, or a foreign film, or even a foreign independent film. Always wanted to attend one of those raucous interactive showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show? They've got monthly midnight screenings of that as well. This deal is for Acura key holders only, so flash yours at the Clay, and in no time, you and a guest could be transported back to a simpler time, when Tim Curry was just a lowly transvestite scientist in fishnets and a bustier. Experience is limited to the first 50 customers to display their Acura key. This offer is final sale and nonrefundable. Redemption of this offer is subject to normal availability. Limit two tickets per person. Experience is not shareable or transferable. Experience may not be combined with any other promotional offer. Experience is valid Sept 13th to Oct 13th only. Film schedules items are subject to change without notice depending on availability.
