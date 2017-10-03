12 Places to Watch the Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight in SF

Where are you going to watch THE FIGHT OF THE CENTURY this Saturday? Maybe at one of these 12 SF bars, all of which are showing the fight, all of which are charging covers, and some of which have specials. Better get your tickets now, though, 'cause they're selling out fast. It's on.
Abbey Tavern
Inner Richmond
$35 cover at the door; $4 20oz Big Daddy.
Blackthorn Tavern
Inner Suset
$30 cover at the door; $6 Big Ginger (2 Gingers Irish whiskey, ginger ale, lemon, and lime), $6 Tullamore Dew, and $3 PBR bottles.
The Brick Yard
Marina
$30 cover; standing-room only (includes one drink).
Cabin
Nob Hill
$35 cover at the door; $2 off pitchers and $6 Jameson.
Danny Coyle's
Lower Haight
$40 cover at the door.
Eastside West
Cow Hollow
$40 cover for standing-room only; $160-$320 for a table. All covers include the after party.
The Irish Times
Financial District
$30 cover charge at the door.
Jillian's at the Metreon
SOMA
$50 cover. Drink specials and Tecate girls.
Lucky Strike
SOMA
$50 cover + $20 food and drink minimum; bucket of Tecate cans for $20.
San Francisco Athletic Club
Lower Pacific Heights
Not only does it have 28 HDTVs inside, it's shutting down the private parking lot and putting up two big screens outside. Plus, there's an after party with DJ Apollo.
Stock in Trade
Marina
$30 for General Admission ($25 Early Bird). Tables are all reserved; bar is first-come, first-seated.
Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company Outer Sunset
$30 cover at the door gets you three beer tokens and food.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor. Tell her who you think is going to win the fight on Twitter @daisy.