You'll never guess what this is. OK, you will, but still...

Ever thought, "Man, I could really use a concert that's a lot more involving, seems kinda like a game, has cheap drinks, and happens to be put on by a video game artist who's way too pretty to be associated with video games/ went to Carnegie Mellon/ runs marathons despite not wearing matching shoes"? Well, you have some weirdly specific thoughts, but you're also in luck, because that's exactly what's being staged tomorrow at the Red Devil Lounge. Ali Spagnola, the aforementioned girl, will be playing a set consisting solely of 60 original, minute-long songs specifically tailored either to adult ADHD (e.g. This song is great! Wait, what's the score? Who's that girl? Do I have any Facebook updates? I love this song! Dude, this can is shiny!), or that game you might've played in college that involved beer, shot glasses, and some nerd who always yelled "TIME!!". And in case you miss it while staring at her increasingly symmetrical face, the songs are also thematically appropriate with titles like "Break The Seal", "Build A Beeramid", and "Jesus Loved Power Hours", which, if in fact true, makes the location of this thing kind of suspect.
Lifestyle