How to throw a hot tub party on Van Ness

Hot tub party
Joe Starkey

We may not have cool rooftop hot tub movie screenings like they do in NYC, but we do have something almost as cool: The Hot Tubs, an unassuming spot on Van Ness where you can rent hot tub and sauna rooms by the hour... which sounds just sketchy enough that we decided to spend an afternoon there and put together this step-by-step guide to throwing a hot tub party inside.

Pool toys

1. Pack one bag with pool toys

Squirt guns, inflatable pool toys, beach balls; none of them are on the list of stuff you're not allowed to bring in, but all of them are on the list of stuff you totally should bring in. Also: maybe don't pack your swimsuit -- there's no changing area, so having your bathing suit on underneath your regular clothes is gonna be the move.

"Soda"

2. Pack another bag with, um, sodas?

Alcohol is on the list of stuff you're not allowed to bring in. Related: they didn't check our bags at all.

The Hot Tubs

3. Don't bring more than five friends

Which shouldn't be hard for you! Zing! Really though, the maximum number of people per spa is six, and if you go over that, you'll have to rent out two different ones and be in different rooms.

Towels

4. Don't bring towels, but do bring cash (and coupons!)

They provide towels for everyone, which should give you even more room in your bag for extra... sodas. It's $24.50 per person and cash-only, but you can grab coupons to get an extra half-hour any day before 5pm! Oh, and you can call ahead to book one, but you probably don't need a reservation.

Jambox setup

5. Make sure your JAMBOX is charged

Outlets + Jacuzzi = Ahhh!!!

Floaties

6. Make sure everyone has the proper safety equipment

If one of the people in your group can't swim, floaties are a must.

Shark and Elle

Or at the very least, an inflatable shark.

Shark pong

7. Bring plastic cups

There's a conveniently large ledge around the tub that's perfect for (soda) pong.

Beruit

Just mind your aim. Though the tubs are filtered every six minutes (it's like a giant water cup!), balls are a little hard to find in the bubbles.

Flip cup

Flip cup? Also totally doable.

Sauna dance party

8. Turn off the heat in the sauna

The room also comes with a personal steam room that you should shut off when you get inside. After all, dance parties in tiny rooms get mad sweaty as is.

Cold shower

9. Be cool, honeybunny

If things get a little too hot (the rooms are pretty toasty/OMG bikinis!!!), every room comes with a cold shower, too.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and can't believe he threw a hot tub party for work. Follow his ridiculous antics on Twitter.

1. The Hot Tubs 2200 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 (Russian Hill)

The Hot Tubs, a unique spot on Van Ness to get down to your skivvies, is a fully operating establishment that rents private hot tub rooms to you and up to six of your friends. The room comes with a sauna/steam, as well as your own cold shower, so make a day out of it and chill!

