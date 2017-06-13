Everything You Have to Do This Summer in SF

We’ll spare you the whole diatribe about how SF doesn’t really have a traditional summer because of fun things like fog and wind and temps that barely break 65 degrees. Because, in the end, who cares what the weather is like when there's a giant list of fun things to do. We’re talking a plethora of concerts, so many food festivals, and even a few opportunities to do something “cultural” to tell mom and dad about. So what if you have to wear a puffy jacket for all of it? It’s like wearing a giant hug.
Saturday
Jun 17
Potrero del Sol Park
You like music. And you like food. So you will definitely like the Phono del Sol Music and Food Festival going on in Potrero Hill... and you’ll like it even more once you know it’s a community-centered, non-profit festival featuring tons of awesome Bay Area artists.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
North Beach
The North Beach festival is back for two days with two stages of music, tons of food, and beverage gardens. It goes down Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.
Sunday
Jun 18
Crack open a cold one with pops
Wherever your dad is
It’s Father’s Day, so invite Dad over for an afternoon of grilling and guy talk, or, if he’s far away, pick up the phone and cheers him from afar.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-25
All over SF
This year’s Pride is all about a “celebration of diversity,” and there’s a ton of stuff happening all month long. But if you can only make one event, don’t miss the parade on Sunday, which runs along Market Street from Beale to Eighth.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-Sep 24
Legion of Honor
“Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade” at the Legion of Honor features 60 Impressionist paintings and pastels, including works from Degas, Renoir, Manet, and more. This is a great date idea and is sure to be popular, so don’t wait until September 23 to go.
Sunday
Jun 25
Celebrate good times, come on! There’s a party goin’ on with Kool & the Gang as they kick off Stern Grove Festival’s 80th season. It’s free. Just bring a picnic, wine and beer, and money for a donation.
Friday
Jun 30
AT&T Park
Join 30,000 people to watch a free live simulcast of Don Giovanni from the Opera House to AT&T Park. You can sit on the field or in the stands, but register now if you want to get in early for the best seats.
Saturday
Jul 1
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
Kongos, Sir Sly, The Soft White Sixties, and Panic Is Perfect are all performing at Oysterfest this year, but it’s the fresh oysters and cold beer (and full bar) that really take center stage.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 1-2
Fillmore Street (Jackson to Eddy)
The Fillmore Jazz Festival is back for two days of (free) fun throughout 12 blocks. There will be music on multiple stages, gourmet food and beverages, arts and crafts, and more. This year’s theme is “Summer of Love” revisited, so be sure to wear flowers in your hair.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Pier 39
Will it be so foggy you only see puffs of color lighting up the sky? Probably. But Pier 39 is the best spot to see those poofs and there are usually fun cover bands playing before the sun goes down.
Friday - Saturday
Jul 14-15
The Fillmore Center Plaza
The free 2017 Salsa Festival Fillmore is happening under the stars from 5 to 10pm both nights, and there will even be salsa lessons if you don’t know what you’re doing.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 15-16
Davies Symphony Hall
From “Toy Story” to “Up,” the San Francisco Symphony will perform selections from Pixar box office hits while clips are projected on the big screen. Fun for the kids... or even just the adults who really love Pixar.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 15-16
Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion
The Renegade Craft Fair is a two-day celebration of creative spirit that includes 300 makers, DIY workshops, and, of course, plenty of food and drink.
Sunday
Jul 16
San Francisco Tourist Club, Mill Valley
Yes, this is technically outside of SF, but you can only get into this private club a few times a year, so don’t miss out. Get your tickets now to this authentic German/Austrian festival serving up authentic food, beer, music, and dancing. And yes, you should wear your lederhosen or dirndl.
Sunday
Jul 16
Golden Gate Park
This year’s event benefits Project Open Hand, Positive Resource Center, the Golden Compass Program at Ward 86, as well as dozens of other HIV/AIDS programs and services in the Bay Area. Register now to participate and raise money for these amazing causes.
Sunday
Jul 30
Dore Alley between Howard and Folsom
The Up Your Alley fair bills itself as “Folsom Street Fair’s dirty little brother,” “where leather daddies rule the streets,” and “not for the faint of heart.” Oh, and FYI: “you won’t find a filthier event in the States.”
Sunday
Aug 6
McLaren Park
Jerry Day is your chance to celebrate SF icon Jerry Garcia’s birthday. It’s sure to be a, ahem, “heightened” affair this year since SF is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Summer of Love.”
Friday - Sunday
Aug 11-13
Golden Gate Park
Metallica, The Who, Lorde, and a tons more acts will play at the 10th anniversary of this three-day festival that also kills it in the food and drink department.
Sunday
Aug 13
AT&T Park
Lady Gaga is bringing her tour to AT&T Park so maybe now you can find out if she was really born this way.
Sunday
Aug 13
Stern Grove
1970s funk band War is bringing its message of peace to Stern Grove for a free show that’s sure to feature all the greatest hits.
Saturday
Aug 19
20th Street in the Mission
Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party benefiting the Mission Language and Vocational School is a fun, free party that’s always a good time. Admission is free, but you know you want to donate.
Thursday
Aug 24
The Pearl
Taco Knockdown is the official launch party for Eat Drink SF and is your chance to eat tacos from 12 different chefs battling for the “taco” title. (Oh, and there’s a Milagro Margarita Mix-Off as well, because what’s a taco without its best friend?)
Friday - Sunday
Aug 25-27
Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion
Eat Drink SF is the city’s premier food, wine, and spirits festival that features over 160 chefs and restaurants throughout the weekend (participating restaurants change each session), as well as unlimited pours of beer, wine, and cocktails from over 70 beverage purveyors. If you only go to one food festival all year, this is the one to go to.
Monday
Aug 28
Golden Gate Park
Get some exercise (4.20 miles of it, to be exact), listen to some good music, and drinks some beer all in the name of showing that pot smokers don’t live up to their reputation.
Friday
Sep 8
Bently Reserve
This year’s LUCKYRICE Grand Feast celebrates SF’s evolving Asian culinary delights and will showcase the best of SF’s Asian food and cocktail scene. Considering how good the Asian food is in SF, this is clearly an event that’s not to be missed.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 9-10
Learn about the newest Japanese music, fashion, and more
Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture
J-POP SUMMIT is your chance to find out about the latest in Japanese music, fashion, film, art, games, tech-innovations, anime, food, and more.
Sunday
Sep 10
Sharon Meadow, Golden Gate Park
Celebrate the opening of the SF Opera’s 95th season (and the unofficial start of SF’s actual summer) with an afternoon of free opera in Golden Gate Park and BYO-wine (in a can, please).
