SF's Most Popular Bars & Restaurants, According to Lyft Drop-Offs

Anyone who can help it only takes Muni when necessary. We also can't even remember the last time we hailed a cab. In order to find out which bars and restaurants San Franciscans hit up the most, we asked our friends at Lyft. They did some fancy-schmancy data pulling from February to tell us where people were most often dropped off.
Top bars for Lyft drop-offs:
11. Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem
10. The Tipsy Pig
9. Harper & Rye
8. El Rio
7. Nick's Crispy Tacos
6. Public Works
5. El Techo
4. DNA Lounge
3. Jones
2. Southern Pacific Brewing Co
1. Zeitgeist
Top restaurants for Lyft drop-offs:
10. Foreign Cinema
9. Palm House
8. Mayes Oyster House
7. HECHO
6. Gracias Madre
5. The Brixton
4. Stock in Trade
3. Nopa
2. Lolinda
1. Tacolicious
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor
Although inspired by the famed Muppet band, this place is about as devoid of Muppets as you can get. What they do have, however, is cheap wings, liquor on tap and beers served in Mason jars. We think this more than makes up for a little Hensonless-ness.
Brunch and the Marina go together like bacon and eggs (and bottomless mimosas), and The Tipsy Pig has all these things, plus everything else you could ever want in a gastropub. Outdoor patio? Check. 40 local and worldly brews? Check. Cocktails? You get the idea. You’re going to want to get here early on a Sunday morning to stake out a spot outside and stay here all day chowing down on huevos rancheros, old-fashioned doughnuts, and the killer burger.
This 218 person-capacity Polk St bar is spacey, beautifully decorated, and handles a massive amount of liquor and beer options.
Since 1978, El Rio has been serving up cheap drinks and hot beats on its expansive back patio. This Mission dive is a staple of the San Francisco gay bar scene with its packed barbecues, killer Sunday parties (like Hard French), live music, pool tables, shuffleboard, and serious dance vibes. Come for the free oysters every Friday at 5:30pm, but bring cash for your drinks.
El Techo, the more casual version of the downstairs Argentinean steakhouse Lolinda, serves Latin American street food and pitchers of margaritas. You’re gonna want to get the chicharrones de carne, which come in half pound, one pound, or one and a half pound orders (in other words, you'll need to come with friends). These aren’t your basic sidewalk cracklin's -- these are massive fried chunks of roasted pork shoulder that you’ll devour with housemade tortillas, lime, salsa, and escabeche meant to be enjoyed alongside one of the best rooftop views San Francisco has to offer.
Since 1985, DNA Lounge has been at the heart of San Francisco’s underground nightlife. From burlesque shows to not-so-secret Prince concerts, the SOMA venue brings crowds from all over the Bay Area to come party on its four dance floors. Even better, it serves thin-crust pizza all night long.
Jones is a Nob Hill hot spot where you can sip fresh cocktails on the expansive and impressive heated rooftop -- perfect for a sunny brunch with friends or drinks under the stars. It’s the biggest rooftop bar in the city, meaning there’s plenty of room for you and your crew to gather for some live music, which it offers six nights a week.
We love Southern Pacific Brewing because you can sit outside in the sun while sipping your beer. However, if you have a backyard that’s even better for beer-sipping and sun-sitting, you can get a 2L growler and take it to go filled with one of the six house beers for the price of a pitcher ($11-$21). The only catch is you’ll have to buy one of their growlers, which will set you back $7.
Zeitgeist is a fascinating combo of a dive and a biergarten that houses an eclectic blend of friendly patrons who are all there for the same reasons: to sample a bodacious variety of beer, enjoy the nice weather on the numerous outdoor picnic tables, or slug an award-winning Bloody Mary (and in many cases, all three).
The Mission's Foreign Cinema projects movies every night and serves a Californian menu with an oyster selection for the books. Where else can you find date-worthy dinner, one of the best brunches in the city (hello, house-made pop tarts), patio seating, and screenings of classic movies all under one roof? Trust us: this James Beard-nominated restaurant is one of the most important places you need to eat at in your lifetime.
This skylit, tropics-channeling Marina go-to offers island-influenced fare (and a beverage program to match) that'll have you quickly putting your mind into vacation mode. Sip a mai tai while nibbling on tuna poke, coconut crusted prawns, and macadamia-topped mac and cheese. Groups will want to tackle a boozy punch bowl complete with rubber ducky garnishes that make drinking even more fun.
Mayes is back on lower Polk, under new ownership and seriously classed up with chocolate brown leather booths, a refinished fireplace, and a frontal chill area bedecked with tortoise shell lounge chairs.
The light, airy space in Duboce Triangle feels sleek serves upscale food (nine different types of fancy tacos!) and has a sizable tequila selection too. Order the Guns a Blazin' if you like your cocktails to literally come out on fire.
To satisfy your Mexi-cravings, head to this Mission spot for vegan takes on tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and even ceviche. Gracias Madre is committed to health and sustainability, all without sacrificing flavor, so it's no wonder vegans and carnivores alike line up out the door to chow-down on guilt-free eats that come from the team behind Cafe Gratitude.
From the guys behind Wreck Room, Stock in Trade serves playful American bar food, like sausage mac & cheese and pork spareribs, in an atmosphere that, fittingly, doesn't take itself too seriously: porthole mirrors outfit the walls and there's a half-size bocce ball court in the dining room. The Marina joint also serves a killer brunch with the likes of chimichurri-doused steak and egg sandwich and corned beef hash available to accompany your bottomless bubbles (bellinis or mimosas, plus a delicious pomegranate puree).
Nopa is a San Francisco institution that does everything really, really well. It's the best brunch in Western Addition and one of the best in the whole city. Its burger is perfect with pickled onions and French fries, especially when eaten at the bar. It's a one-stop-shop for a date, a birthday dinner, or dinner with your parents. Plus, the kitchen is open until 1 AM for a full dinner. Yeah, this place wins at everything.
From the Beretta team, this Argentinian steakhouse in The Mission is the perfect dark restaurant to share wood-fired meats, ceviche, empanadas, and a bottle of Latin wine (or, you know, a Fernet and coke). You have two floors of seating to choose from and can even rent out an entire level to throw a killer meat-fueled bash. We recommend getting a group of your closest friends together so you can taste through the endless array of hot and cold small plates and the ten (!) different kinds of grilled meats, which range from blood sausage to a giant, 72oz bone-in ribeye steak.
Two blocks down from the original (and now-closed) Chestnut St location, this outpost of Tacolicious is bigger and brighter than its predecessor. The gourmet taco shop's menu features the original tortilla-wrapped goods you know and love, all of which are made with locally-sourced ingredients. Expect near-authentic tacos filled with house-made chorizo and potatoes, Baja-style Pacific cod, and Guajillo chili-braised brisket. There's also a solid selection of tequila-heavy cocktails and beers from Mexico and California.