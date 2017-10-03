Every awesome Oktoberfest event in the Bay, now all in one calendar

Did you know the first Oktoberfest was in 1810 and was actually a public celebration for a royal Bavarian wedding? OK, well did you also know that Oktoberfest actually officially goes down Sept 20th-Oct 5th, even though it's called OKTOBERfest and not END-OF-SEPTEMBER-AND-PART-OF-OKTOBERfest? And that there are a zillion events going on throughout the Bay during that period (and actually all the way to the end of October)?
Well, turns out it was, it does, and there are. To help you sift through all of them, we put together this handy calendar-style guide. Wunderbar, yo.