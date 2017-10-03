There's a Country Music Fest Coming to Fleet Week and We've Got Free VIP Tix

Because you can't stay on a rooftop forever (wait... you can't, right?), the dudes behind *deep breath* Tonic, Bullitt, Mayhem, Cease & Desist, Wild Hare, Soda Popinski's, and Lightning Tavern are teaming up with Eye Heart SF to bring a bona fide country music festival to Fleet Week on Saturday, October 10th.
Dubbed Bandwaggin, the Fort Mason blowout will combine country music, line dancing, and cover bands (including The Dan Band from Old School, The Hangover, and Starsky & Hutch) with craft beers, whiskey flights, BBQ, burgers, food trucks, games, and -- kinda importantly -- a premium view of the air shows.
Best of all, we've got a pair of VIP Open Bar tickets ($160 value for the pair) that you can win if 1) you're 21+, and 2) you tweet THIS by this Friday, August 21st at noon. Oh, and you can also buy tickets like a regular person here.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
Grant Marek is Thrillist's Senior Cities Editor and asks that you don't break his heart, his Achy Breaky Heart, especially not on Twitter: @grant_marek.