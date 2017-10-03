Lifestyle

There's a Country Music Fest Coming to Fleet Week and We've Got Free VIP Tix

By Published On 08/17/2015 By Published On 08/17/2015
Courtesy of Bandwaggin

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Spotify's New 'Time Capsule' Offers 2 Hours of Nostalgic, Throwback Jams

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

Because you can't stay on a rooftop forever (wait... you can't, right?), the dudes behind *deep breath* Tonic, Bullitt, Mayhem, Cease & Desist, Wild Hare, Soda Popinski's, and Lightning Tavern are teaming up with Eye Heart SF to bring a bona fide country music festival to Fleet Week on Saturday, October 10th.

Dubbed Bandwaggin, the Fort Mason blowout will combine country music, line dancing, and cover bands (including The Dan Band from Old School, The Hangover, and Starsky & Hutch) with craft beers, whiskey flights, BBQ, burgers, food trucks, games, and -- kinda importantly -- a premium view of the air shows.

Best of all, we've got a pair of VIP Open Bar tickets ($160 value for the pair) that you can win if 1) you're 21+, and 2) you tweet THIS by this Friday, August 21st at noon. Oh, and you can also buy tickets like a regular person here.

Related

related

42 San Francisco Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

related

How to Get Into SF’s 25 Hardest-to-Get-Into Restaurants

related

San Francisco's 8 Hottest Bar and Restaurant Openings in July

related

42 San Francisco Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die
Courtesy of Bandwaggin

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Grant Marek is Thrillist's Senior Cities Editor and asks that you don't break his heart, his Achy Breaky Heart, especially not on Twitter: @grant_marek.

Stuff You'll Like