Foolproof SF Date Ideas Just in Time for Summer

A convenient dinner/drink date near a Muni or BART station (for a quick escape) is, sometimes, just the ticket. But if you’re gonna summer swipe your way through San Francisco eligibles you might as well experience all SF has to offer in the process. Whether you’re going on a first date or putting in quality time with a significant other, these activity dates will help you fall a little more in love with the city itself.
Take a swing at virtual golf
Eagle Club Indoor Golf
A virtual, indoor driving range means you can enjoy the best aspects of golf -- hitting balls drinking -- without having to endure any of the negatives (stuffy dress codes, early tee-times, committing to 19 holes with a person you just met on Tinder). Upgrade your standard happy-hour date by suggesting an after-work tee-time (it’s located on Second and Howard, near all your standard happy hour bars, anyway).
Midnight Mystery Ride
Various locations
A bike ride in the daytime -- standard, romantic fare. A bike ride along an undisclosed route to a mystery location that ends in an after-hours party? Infinity times better than standard romantic fare. Recent meet-up locations have started at perfect date-night bars too, such as Trad’r Sams and The Tunnel Top. You literally have to plan nothing.
Enjoy a sexy boat ride
Stow Lake
Take a page out of a Nicholas Sparks novel with a picturesque paddle on Golden Gate Park’s Stow Lake. Sure, the waterfall on the center island, sweeping city views, ducks, and storybook wooden bridges could tip this date into cheesy territory, but that’s nothing a few tall boys in paper bags can’t temper. Plus, is it really the worst thing in the world if you start to remind her of Ryan Gosling? Here's a tip: Rent the pedal boats instead of the rowboats so your hands are free for sipping beer. Oh, and bring snacks to share with the ducklings.
Take a hike
Lands End
You know what’s expensive? Dating. You know what’s free? Hiking. And thanks to panoramas around every corner, San Francisco turns what’s basically just walking into an exercise in romance. SF offers several awesome urban date hikes, but a walk that ends at Sutro Baths is especially dreamy. Making out... in a cave... whilst waves gently crash near by -- it’s like Danielle Steel created SF’s coastline herself.
Don't strike out
Mission Bowl
Classic courtship gets the trendy, hipster treatment at Mission Bowl. It’s basically a typical Mission bar -- complete with decent food, craft cocktails, and people in flannel -- only there are bowling lanes, too. Come during the week when the wait list for the two first-come, first-served lanes is generally shorter. And enjoy drinks or food on the patio while you wait.
Roller disco
Church of 8 Wheels
If you’re into setting up rom-com levels of twee but want to resist the cliched ice skating date, the Church of 8 Wheels is the perfect retro alternative. DJs spin old-school funk and disco while you skate around a converted historic church. Pro tip: If a drink is an essential part of your dating repertoire, bring a flask -- there’s no bar on the premises.
Go on a sidewalk food tour
Various locations
For around the same cost as a dinner for two at any moderately priced restaurant in the city, you’re treated to a much more interactive experience with this food tour of San Francisco’s most delicious neighborhoods. Choose from Italian goodies in North Beach, Latin flavors in the Mission, or Chinese delicacies in Chinatown and taste popular dishes from five of the most iconic restaurants and holes-in-the-wall the neighborhood has to offer.
Mortified Storytelling
Various locations
Dating can be awkward and embarrassing, but for once, the angst will not be your own when you witness Mortified’s hilarious exploration of people’s most embarrassing moments. There’s just something about basking in others’ misfortune that helps people bond. Newsweek, The Onion's AV Club, This American Life, and more rave about the raw storytelling, so even if the relationship doesn’t last, this "cultural phenomenon" is worth seeing.
Get high on giant trampolines
House of Air
A massive trampoline park in a historic airplane hangar. Do we really need to explain further why this is awesome? After you’re done jumping around like kids, plan on sharing a bottle of wine on Crissy Field across the street like the adults (with the healthy, active love lives) that you are.
Build trust with indoor rock climbing
Planet Granite
Granted, no one looks good in a harness, but once you and your date get past that, rock climbing is practically guaranteed to bring you two closer. It has something to do with endorphins and bonding over harness wedgies.
Bungee jumping? Why not?
Icarus Bungee
There’s a reason dating shows like The Bachelor make contestants do adrenaline-pumping activities: It makes people hot for each other. The other reason is that it’s totally fun. Either way, you pretty much have to go to Icarus Bungee.
Spend an afternoon at Spark Social
Mission Bay
From the team behind SoMa StrEat Food comes this bountiful food truck park, complete with fire pits, swings, and a double decker bus. Enjoy casual dining in a fun, spirited setting. You can even roast marshmallows at the fire pits or watch the game on one of the huge TVs. It’s generally not impossible to find a spot to sit, but you can reserve seats for free by calling ahead.
Keep it Classical Underground at Monroe
North Beach
Old world music meets modern nightlife at this weekly late night event. Most nights of the week, Monroe is pretty clubby, but every Wednesday the space is home to the musical stylings of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, and even a full orchestra monthly. Enjoy soaring instrumentals, French horns, and string quartets without the pretension or prices of the symphony. In fact, cocktails go for $5 and beers for $2 during the event.
Watch Roller Disco in the Park
Golden Gate Park, near the entrance at 6th and Fulton
If you’re less into opportunities to fall but still enjoy disco jams and typical San Francisco quirk, one of the best shows goes down every Sunday afternoon as roller skaters gather a couple blocks West of the Conservatory of Flowers. There’s always fun music and plenty of characters to watch while you lounge in grass (which is our kind of dating).
Enjoy live jazz and bites at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio
Civic Center
Free live music nightly, a late night menu of delicious bar bites from the team behind Maven, (another great date spot), Old Fashions on-tap, and a sultry vibe take an easy drink date to the next level here. Enjoy a front row view of the band at one of the high top tables or get cozy in the semi-private lounge area they’ve dubbed the Opium Den.
Celebrate the anniversary of the Summer of Love
De Young and The Conservatory of Flowers
It’s the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, and San Francisco is going all out with special events and exhibits that could help spark your own summer of love -- or at least help you fall for SF history. Be sure to hit up the de Young museum’s Summer of Love Experience for an immersive exhibit featuring psychedelic art, iconic posters and fashion, light shows, and music from the era. Once you’ve spent the late afternoon soaking up San Francisco’s colorful counterculture, take an easy romantic stroll to The Conservatory of Flowers, which is spending its summer nights awash in light art installations. Groovy party dude!
Have a picnic at the Stern Grove Festival
Sunset
A free concert among Stern Grove’s lush surroundings goes down every Sunday, from June 25 through August 27. This year, Kool & the Gang, War, Amadou & Mariam, and others are making appearances. Get there early to lay out a picnic blanket and prepare accordingly for inevitable fog... but other than that it’s a beautiful way to soak up nature and music while determining if you two are concert compatible (better sooner than later in SF).
Make a bonfire at Ocean Beach
Sunset
It’s pretty much the same temperature (frigid) all year long at Ocean Beach, so you might as well snuggle under blankets around a fire while you catch a beautiful sunset. Afterwards hit up The Riptide, one of SF’s best dive bars, to warm up in front of the fireplace with a whiskey while you play Connect Four. It literally doesn’t get more romantic.
See if your love stands a chance at PanIQ Escape Room
Polk Gulch
Does your date have the critical thinking skills to be your partner in crime? Find out at this hour-long immersive game that challenges participants to solve problems in order to escape a locked room. Just kidding. Please don’t test your Bumble dates with creepy mind games. BUT if you and your date are into mind-bending challenges and philosophical discussions, this is a pretty unique way to spend an hour learning more about each other and yourself.
