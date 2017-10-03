All of San Francisco's best holiday events, in one calendar

Fri

Ghirardelli Square Tree Lighting It’s the 50th anniversary of this annual tree lighting ceremony. There will be live music, a pop-up holiday market, and, of course, a visit from Santa. It all goes down from 4-9pm, but the actual lighting of the tree is at 5:30pm.

Ghirardelli Square

