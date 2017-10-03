All of San Francisco's best holiday events, in one calendar

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. And Hanukkah. And Kwanzaa. And any other holiday you enjoy celebrating this time of year. And whether you've been naughty or nice, there's a ton of fun stuff going on in SF to help you festively party non-stop for an entire month straight. As proof, here's ALL OF IT:
Nov 28 Fri
Ghirardelli Square Tree Lighting Ghirardelli Square It’s the 50th anniversary of this annual tree lighting ceremony. There will be live music, a pop-up holiday market, and, of course, a visit from Santa. It all goes down from 4-9pm, but the actual lighting of the tree is at 5:30pm.
Nov 28 Fri
Union Square Tree Lighting Union Square Macy’s 25th Annual Tree Lighting ceremony will take place in Union Square at 6pm. The actual tree lights up at 6:40pm, but you’ll want to find your spot early to see all of the musical acts.
Nov 29 Sat
A John Waters Christmas Great American Music Hall This one-man show is everything you’d expect from John Waters, including him sharing his "compulsive desire to give and receive perverted gifts" and oh, so, so, SO much more.
Dec 4 Thu
The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes Victoria Theater If you go to one Christmas show this year, let Trannyshack’s performance of classic Golden Girls Christmas episodes be it.
Dec 5 Fri
A Christmas Carol American Conservatory Theater It’s not Christmas without A Christmas Carol. This music-infused Charles Dickens classic is the perfect way for even the Scroogiest Scrooge to get their Santa panties unbunched.
Dec 6 Sat
Union Street Fantasy of Lights Union Street between Van Ness and Steiner Jugglers, a Snow Queen, "reindeer" (okay, fine: ponies dressed as reindeer, but STILL), and free horse-drawn carriage rides (3-5:30pm) are all part of the festivities leading up to the lighting of Union Street.
Dec 6 Sat
The 12th Annual Elf Party The Regency Ballroom The Regency Ballroom is transformed into the North Pole for this massive party that helps benefit local charities. Elf and Santa costumes are encouraged. Sexy ones are HIGHLY encouraged. Doors open at 8:30pm.
Dec 6 Sat
Nightmare Before Xmas Ball Chez Poulet You’ll have to don a costume for this evening of skeletons and sugarplums, which you'll gladly do when you find out about the "spooky burlesque"...
Dec 11 Thu
Holiday Bazaar Nightlife The California Academy of Sciences The California Academy of Sciences NightLife turns into a holiday bazaar in the middle of December. Sip on cocktails while you shop and get your science on. Then head to the Piazza for a silent disco. 6-10pm.
Dec 12 Fri
San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker War Memorial Opera House Yes, it’s ballet, but c’mon. It’s The Nutcracker! All of the five-year-olds in the US can’t be wrong about this national holiday tradition.
Dec 12 Fri
Elf the Musical SHN Curran Theater It’s based on the movie Elf, but with songs. BYO spaghetti with maple syrup.
Dec 12 Fri
Hanukkah in Paris The Clift Hotel DJs, drinks, free admittance, probably some yarmulkes (?), and... berets (???). Bring a toy for VIP entry.
Dec 12 Fri
Lighted Boat Parade Watch at Aquatic Park, PIER 39, the Marina Green, or Crissy Field Starting at 5:30pm, more than 60 boats decked out in festive lights and holiday decorations will parade along the waterfront from PIER 39 past Fisherman's Wharf, to Fort Mason and the St. Francis Yacht Club, and then turn back around at Crissy Field.
Dec 13 Sat
Jingle Beer Run Monkey Bars on the Marina Green You can run, jog, or walk (and even bring your dog), but just know that beers and Bloody Marys await you when you cross the finish line. Bet your time just got a whole lot faster.
Dec 13 Sat
SantaCon Much to the chagrin of most of SF: everywhere Throw on a Santa (or elf) costume that you can find/make/probably-just-buy-at-Walgreens and head out to the streets. Just beware of angry non-Santas who don’t understand that sometimes you just have to drink your holiday spirit.
Dec 13 Sat
Unsilent Night Dolores Park (corner of Dolores and 18th St) So this is weird and kind of awesome: it's a parade through SF wherein you play one of four provided tracks on your boombox, JAMBOX, or anything else that amplifies music, and, all combined, they sound pretty cool. The 45-minute procession starts at 7:00pm.
Dec 18 Thu
Holiday Sing-Along Presidio Officers' Club Gather around the piano from 7-8:30pm in the Presidio’s living room to sing along to your favorite holiday songs. Festive drinks are available for purchase. You’re probably going to want a few of those to really get into the holiday spirit.
Dec 19 Fri
A Charlie Brown Christmas -- Live! Davies Symphony Hall A live-action performance of one of your all-time favorite Christmas shows with accompaniment by the symphony, chorus, dancers, and narrators. Oh, and there’s a sing along.
Dec 20 Sat
The Guardsmen Tree Lot Party Fort Mason Festival Pavilion Put on your fancy clothes (no costume required!) and head to this annual party with a hosted bar, DJs, and dancing. All proceeds go to benefit at-risk Bay Area youth.
Dec 24 Wed
Latke Ball Ruby Skye Gentiles and Jews alike are welcome to this Christmas Eve/December 24th dance party. All proceeds are reinvested in the local and global Jewish community. Whether you have to get up early to unwrap presents or sleep in and then order Chinese food, there’s no reason you can’t be on the dance floor between 9pm-2am.