Once in a while, New York City does something really well. Like pizza. And bagels. And really big apples, or whatever. Also: the recent #NYCin3Words hashtag that was introduced by Stephen Colbert a few weeks ago. And since they did it so well, we figured, naturally: we could do it soooo much better.
Here are just a few jumping-off ideas. Leave yours in the comments or Tweet them to us @ThrillistSF using #SFin3Words.
We got this. (See what we did there?)
1. Karl the Fog
2. $4,000 one bedroom
3. Let’s get brunch!
4. Too many startups
5. Fancy latte art
6. Four dollar toast
7. Healthy SF surcharge
8. Can’t find parking
9. Ugh, Burning Man.
10. $15 artisan cocktails
11. Summer in September
12. Seriously, nobody works
13. Compost? Recycling? Garbage??????????
14. Transplants vs. Natives
15. Muni’s late again
16. Trustafarian gutter punks
17. Don’t stop believin’
18. World Champion Giants
19. 2010, 2012, 2014
20. Oakland Raiders suck
21. Quest for Six
22. Best. Burritos. Ever.
23. It’s always 4:20
24. Dude, it's poop.
25. "What's your Twitter?"
26. Shot of Fernet!
27. Fake service animals
28. Nice yoga pants
29. Lines are fun!
30. Never "San Fran"
31. Where's Bacon Bacon?
32. Plastic bag? Nope.
33. Montana to Rice
34. Earthquake? ... Earthquake. EARTHQUAKE!!!!!!
35. In Oakland? Hmmmmm...
36. Huey Lewis fans
37. A billion microclimates
38. Bring a jacket
39. Pray for rain.
40. BEST. CITY. EVER.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor