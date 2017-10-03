Lifestyle

The 14 most "WTF" things to happen on Muni since 2008

By Published On 08/13/2014 By Published On 08/13/2014
Flickr/Stephen W Thomson

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

If you've been riding Muni long enough (or even just today), you've seen some pretty weird stuff. And you've probably sent pictures of that stuff to Muni Diaries, which's been chronicling the most "WTF" Muni stories for six-plus years, including these 14...  which they've dubbed the most "WTF" ones since 2008.

Related

related

SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map

related

The unwritten rules of Muni

related

The best bar near every single Caltrain stop

related

SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map
Muni Diaries

14. Not technically on Muni but definitely "WTF", Muni Diaries found & interviewed a guy who bought a used, vintage toilet seat from the 1960s on eBay. Just... why?

Muni Diaries/usagi_mylene

13. I mean, at least it's a fake giraffe leg, and not a...

Muni Diaries/Marcel Cortez

12. ... real deer head.

Muni Diaries/Kat

11. $20 says he sold it for $4 and called it "artisanal".

related

The SF Streetcar Drinking Guide

related

The unwritten rules of Muni
Muni Diaries/Rebecca

10. At least this dude (who apparently was spotted on multiple bus lines) kept his shoes on. Now that would've been gross.

 

9. We're not going to include the NSFW photo of the nudist protest here, where a bunch of naked people attempted to board the F train. That's what NSFW links are for!

Muni Diaries/annitadic

8. Second only to Epic Beard Man in super-scary Muni passenger lore is Guy Who Brought an Unsheathed Machete & Is Calmly Playing Candy Crush.

Muni Diaries/@phuongmai

7. When a bunch of N Judah passengers -- faced with a car parked on the tracks -- were having none of it, and decided to move it by hand. Nobody's gonna stop them from seeing Timmy give up five earned runs in person!

Muni Diaries/treesandtrains

6. One does not simply walk into Mordor. One takes the M train, then transfers to the 33.

related

The best bar near every single Caltrain stop
Muni Diaries/Misha

5. Eating on the Muni is disgusting, but eating mayonnaise straight out of the jar with a spoon is on a whole other, much MUCH grosser level.

Muni Diaries/roberteskimo

4. Awww, this guy left such an encouraging note. It's so great when people go out of their way to be nice to y......... oh.

Muni Diaries

3. Bro. 

Muni Diaries/deathandfood

2. Nothing out of the ordinary here. Just a man with a giant bag of oregano that he appears to be selling to people on the bus.

related

The SF Streetcar Drinking Guide
Muni Diaries/WigglyGiggle

1. And finally, this intrepid biker who found the ultimate way to get out of paying the fare... by possibly paying with his life.


Joe Starkey is the San Francisco Editor for Thrillist and plans on starting a pop-up Muni toast shop in the near future. Follow him on Twitter.

Muni Diaries has been collecting all the weird, gross, and awesome stuff that happens on San Francisco’s transit lines for six-plus years. Find them here and follow them on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like