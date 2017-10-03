Lifestyle

The Real San Francisco Muni Metro Map

By Published On 02/18/2015 By Published On 02/18/2015

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

related

Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

Oh, Muni. The bane of every San Franciscan's existence (or at least the ones who care about the environment enough not to drive or Uber to work). Still, it's a necessary evil, and one whose very existence unites the city... in our mutual hatred of something we all agree majorly sucks most of the time. So, in the spirit of having a sense of humor, and perhaps making your next trip on a Muni train slightly more enjoyable, we present this to you: a map of what the REAL Muni Metro map should look like.

Scroll down to see closeups of the entire map, or CLICK HERE to enlarge it.

Related

related

The 14 most "WTF" things to happen on Muni since 2008

related

SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map

related

The Very Worst Decisions You Can Make on Muni

related

The 14 most "WTF" things to happen on Muni since 2008

related

SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she remembers when kids rode the bus for a quarter. Ask her more questions about the olden days in SF on Twitter @daisy.

Stuff You'll Like