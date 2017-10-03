Lifestyle

The SF Muni Metro Rent Map: Where You Can't Afford to Live, by Stop

By Published On 05/13/2015 By Published On 05/13/2015

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

If you live in a rent-controlled apartment in San Francisco, you should definitely never-ever move. But that doesn't mean you won't dream about it from time to time... a new neighborhood, being closer to work, not living with three roommates, two cats, and your roommate's significant other who you're pretty sure doesn't have a home of his own. Well, our San Francisco Muni Metro Rent Map -- wherein we plotted out the median rent per bedroom near every Muni Metro stop (according to our best buds at Trulia) -- should help snap you out of it really quickly.

Click HERE to see the whole thing blown up, or scroll down for a line-by-line breakdown.

How'd we arrive at these numbers? The Trulia data includes apartments in census blocks -- areas roughly equivalent to city blocks, used for statistical purposes by the US Census -- located within a quarter-mile of the stop.

Related

related

The Best Date Spot Near Every San Francisco Muni Metro Stop

related

The Real San Francisco Muni Metro Map

related

SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map

related

The Best Date Spot Near Every San Francisco Muni Metro Stop

N-Judah

4th & King: $3,500
2nd & King: $3,585
Brannan: $3,560
Folsom: $3,900
Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Duboce & Church: $4,000
Duboce & Noe: $3,500
Carl & Cole: $3,950
UCSF Parnassus: $3,148
Judah & 9th Ave: $2,398
Judah & 19th Ave: $2,925
Judah & Sunset: $2,500
Ocean Beach: $2,000

L-Taraval

Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Church: $4,000
Castro: $4,325
Forest Hill: $3,350
West Portal: $4,788
Taraval St & 22nd Ave: $3,700
Taraval & Sunset: $2,350
SF Zoo: $2,850

M-Ocean View

Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Church: $4,000
Castro: $4,325
Forest Hill: $3,350
West Portal: $4,788
St. Francis Circle: $2,200
Stonestown: $4,300
SF State: $3,297
Randolph & Arch: $2,900
Broad & Plymouth: $1,400
San Jose & Geneva: $2,600

K-Ingleside

Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Church: $4,000
Castro: $4,325
Forest Hill: $3,350
West Portal: $4,788
St. Francis Circle: $2,200
Junipero Serra & Ocean: $6,800
Ocean & Jules: $2,000
Ocean & Lee: $1,695
City College: $2,798
Balboa Park: $2,600

related

Why I'm Trapped in San Francisco

related

The Real San Francisco Muni Metro Map

J-Church

Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Church & 18th Street: $4,825
Church & 24th Street: $4,495
Church & 30th Street: $3,700
San Jose & Randall: $3,700
Balboa Park: $2,600

T-Third Street

Folsom: $3,900
Brannan: $3,560
2nd & King: $3,585
4th & King: $3,500
Mission Rock: $3,612
UCSF/Mission Bay: $3,700
Mariposa: $3,850
20th Street: $3,925
23rd Street: $4,795
Marin St: No one really rents/lives here
Evans: Or here
Hudson/Innes: Still pretty much just industrial buildings and warehouses
Kirkwood/La Salle: $2,000
Oakdale/Palou: $2,000
Revere/Shafter: $2,900
Williams: $2,500
Carroll: $3,200
Gilman/Paul: $3,100
Le Conte: $3,000
Arleta: $2,248
Sunnydale: $2,500

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Stuff You'll Like