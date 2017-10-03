The SF Muni Metro Rent Map: Where You Can't Afford to Live, by Stop

If you live in a rent-controlled apartment in San Francisco, you should definitely never-ever move. But that doesn't mean you won't dream about it from time to time... a new neighborhood, being closer to work, not living with three roommates, two cats, and your roommate's significant other who you're pretty sure doesn't have a home of his own. Well, our San Francisco Muni Metro Rent Map -- wherein we plotted out the median rent per bedroom near every Muni Metro stop (according to our best buds at Trulia) -- should help snap you out of it really quickly.
How'd we arrive at these numbers? The Trulia data includes apartments in census blocks -- areas roughly equivalent to city blocks, used for statistical purposes by the US Census -- located within a quarter-mile of the stop.
N-Judah
4th & King: $3,500
2nd & King: $3,585
Brannan: $3,560
Folsom: $3,900
Embarcadero: $6,950
Montgomery: $3,500
Powell: $3,350
Civic Center: $2,869
Van Ness: $5,301
Duboce & Church: $4,000
Duboce & Noe: $3,500
Carl & Cole: $3,950
UCSF Parnassus: $3,148
Judah & 9th Ave: $2,398
Judah & 19th Ave: $2,925
Judah & Sunset: $2,500
Ocean Beach: $2,000
L-Taraval
Church: $4,000
Castro: $4,325
Forest Hill: $3,350
West Portal: $4,788
Taraval St & 22nd Ave: $3,700
Taraval & Sunset: $2,350
SF Zoo: $2,850
M-Ocean View
St. Francis Circle: $2,200
Stonestown: $4,300
SF State: $3,297
Randolph & Arch: $2,900
Broad & Plymouth: $1,400
San Jose & Geneva: $2,600
K-Ingleside
Junipero Serra & Ocean: $6,800
Ocean & Jules: $2,000
Ocean & Lee: $1,695
City College: $2,798
Balboa Park: $2,600
J-Church
Church & 18th Street: $4,825
Church & 24th Street: $4,495
Church & 30th Street: $3,700
San Jose & Randall: $3,700
Balboa Park: $2,600
T-Third Street
Mission Rock: $3,612
UCSF/Mission Bay: $3,700
Mariposa: $3,850
20th Street: $3,925
23rd Street: $4,795
Marin St: No one really rents/lives here
Evans: Or here
Hudson/Innes: Still pretty much just industrial buildings and warehouses
Kirkwood/La Salle: $2,000
Oakdale/Palou: $2,000
Revere/Shafter: $2,900
Williams: $2,500
Carroll: $3,200
Gilman/Paul: $3,100
Le Conte: $3,000
Arleta: $2,248
Sunnydale: $2,500
