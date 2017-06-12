Everything You Have to do This Summer in SF

We’ll spare you the whole diatribe about how SF doesn’t really have a traditional summer because of fun things like fog and wind and temps that barely break 65 degrees. Because, in the end, who cares what the weather is like when a giant list of fun things to do. We’re talking a plethora of concerts, so many food festivals, and even a few opportunities to do something “cultural” to tell Mom and Dad about. So what if you have to wear a puffy jacket for all of it? It’s like wearing a giant hug.
-
1. Aquarium of the BayPier 39, San Francisco
-
2. Golden Gate Park501 Stanyan St, San Francisco
-
3. The Armory Club1799 Mission St, San Francisco
-
4. Clay Theatre2261 Fillmore St, San Francisco
-
5. Mission Dolores ParkDolores St, San Francisco
-
6. Union SquareUnion Square Park, San Francisco
-
7. Washington Square ParkWashington Square, San Francisco
-
8. Sigmund Stern Grove2750 19th Ave, San Francisco
-
9. Thai Stick925 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
-
10. Mezzanine444 Jessie St, San Francisco