Lifestyle

5 (SFW) webcams that let you creep on spots all over San Francisco

By Published On 07/17/2014 By Published On 07/17/2014
Golden Gate Park Conservancy

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

related

Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

San Francisco Because you were probably going to spend your weekend Googling around the Internet for "SF web cams" anyway, we saved you the trouble by finding FIVE publicly accessible ones that you can move, zoom, and voyeur the crap out of, so you can see everything from how many people are at Crissy Field to how much fog is in the Inner Sunset.

Inner Sunset Cam

Inner Sunset Cam (Inner Sunset): Wanna check out Sutro Tower? Or maybe see how soon Karl's about to come and get you? Or maybe see nothing at all because AHHHH KARL'S ALREADY GOT YOU!!!!?? This is the cam for you. Continue Reading

EarthCam San Francisco

EarthCam San Francisco (Fisherman's Wharf): Possibly the most technologically impressive of the cams, this one's got high-resolution, can zoom quite a bit, and even has sound so you can hear the waves at the South End Rowing Club in the Wharf while you're stuck in your cubicle.

Sam's Cafe

Sam's Cam (Tiburon): Check out the Bay from the other side without actually having to make the drive, via the "Sam's Cam" conveniently located on the dockside deck of Sam's Cafe. You can check out both whether there's an open table for four on the deck, and how nutso the Tiburon marina is.

Golden Gate Park Conservancy

Golden Gate Park Conservancy Cam (The Marina): Check out our city's most iconic landmark, or just see who's hanging out on Crissy Field thanks to this handy webcam from the GGPC that you can control and focus on a bunch of preset sights, which includes everything from Fort Baker to the Warming Hut.

Pier 39

Pier 39 Cam (Fisherman's Wharf): Let's face it, Pier 39 is actually pretty great... view wise, and this cam takes full advantage of that with sea lion and Alcatraz presets, while saving you from actually having to go to Pier 39 (phew!).

Stuff You'll Like