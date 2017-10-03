Lifestyle

Where do SF's non-native residents come from?

Published On 04/04/2014
Spokeo, the kiiiind of creepy site that knows everything about your residential whereabouts, just released some data outlining where most of SF's transplants are actually from. Using cell phone data that shows where people's origins were (via their area codes) before they headed to the best city ever, the site revealed that most of our emigrated residents are Vegas sloppy seconds, and Colorado and Hawaii ...er, sloppy thirds and fourths.

Check out the full chart of data, below:

Julie Cerick is an Editorial Assistant at Thrillist, and absolutely hates that something can track her whereabouts via her phone number. But oh well; follow her on Twitter.

