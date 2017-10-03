13 Northern California events worth traveling to this winter

Not to freak you out, but 2014 is seriously almost over, which means it's definitely time to start planning for 2015. And we don't mean stupid resolutions you'll never keep (just accept that you're never going to wake up at 6am to go to the gym and move on already); rather, we mean super-cool stuff to do that's not in SF. You know, stuff you actually have to kind of plan for.
Yeah, planning is The Worst, but in the case of these 13 events, it's totally worth it.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 22-25
The Bracebridge Dinner You're gonna need to get on this RIGHT NOW, but trust us -- it's worth it. The Ahwahnee turns into an 18th century English manor for "a feast of food, song, and mirth" for this four-hour pageant that includes more than 100 players and a seven-course meal.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1-Mar 31
Titans of Mavericks One of the most hazardous events in the world, Mavericks has 24 big wave surfers compete against each other for the opportunity to make history. Can’t plan for this one since even the surfers know “the call” can come on any day.
Pillar Point Harbor, Half Moon Bay
Date
Event
Location
Jan 9 Fri
Santa Cruz Fungus Fair Despite being in Santa Cruz, this event isn’t about that kind of mushrooms. Still, this is your chance to learn everything you need to know about ‘shrooms in case you ever get lost in the forest.
Louden Nelson Community Center
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Fri
Mendocino County Crab, Wine, and Beer Festival Mendocino County goes crazy for crab during this annual festival that includes crab-themed specials, crabby overnight packages, and crab and wine pairings. Highlight: the crab cake cook-off and wine tasting competition on January 24th.
Mendocino County
Date
Event
Location
Jan 17 Sat
23rd Annual Winter WINEland This weekend is all about wine. A bajillion tastings are included. Plus, some wineries will have food pairings, some will have tours (do the wine cave ones), and ALL of them will have something on sale.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 27-Mar 8
North Lake Snow Fest Space Cowboys, fireworks, Tainted Love, a parade, a post-parade party, a Polar Bear Swim, a dog pull, bar game Olympics, a rib fest... basically everything you like, all jam-packed into 10 days of happiness.
North Lake Tahoe
Date
Event
Location
Mar 6 Fri
37th Annual Barrel Tasting Forget crazy themes and fancy food; this Wine Road barrel tasting in Sonoma County is all about tasting wine at 100+ wineries. Plus, it happens over two weekends, so you can also attend March 13-15. Tickets go on sale January 23rd.
Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Sun
Fairfax Brewfest Tons of craft beer with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Sample 20+ beers and then chow down on a corned beef sandwich. You know you wanna.
Pavilion in Downtown Fairfax
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Thu
Yountville Live! Four days of music, great wine, and food from world-class restaurants. #fancy
Yountville, CA
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20 Fri
Charlie Palmer's Pigs & Pinot First, you sample 60 Pinots. Then you eat as much pork as possible, including homemade sausages, charcuterie, grilled pork, pates, and more. Oink oink.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20 Fri
WinterWonderGrass Local bluegrass and acoustic roots music comes to Tahoe, and along with it: two heated beer halls with full-service bars sporting a focus on whiskey. Yes, please.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
Battle of the Brews There are more than 30 breweries providing beer you can taste, but ALSO there’s The ‘Wich Hunt, which is a hunt for the best sandwich (God’s work), The Craft Cup, a craft brew competition, AND all of the proceeds go to helping the children in need in Sonoma. So basically you’re drinking beer and eating sammies for charity.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Fri
High Roller Hold 'Em High-flying, big-air competition meets Texas Hold 'Em poker in this huge party and snowboard competition with huge snowboarders, DJs, and pyrotechnics.
