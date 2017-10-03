Meet your SF New Year's Eve party ruiners

New Year's Eve parties in SF aren't just about drinking a lot of Champagne and kissing random strangers and shooting potato guns into the Bay. No, they're also about... terrible people! These are the 13 worst you'll run into while in your
tuxedo tuxedo t-shirt.
1. The guy who tries to capture the fireworks show on his Google Glass
Just stop, dude.
2. That guy who insists that you buy all the tickets to the New Year's Eve party at the Clift so everyone doesn't have to pay the transaction fee
So none of you guys have cash? Right.
3. The person desperately searching for someone to kiss
Watch out for Google Glass guy. Or don't... it's your life.
4. The perfect gay couple with coordinating outfits
Guys. You're making everyone else look bad with your suits and glitter accessories and edgy hairstyles. Especially the guy in the
tuxedo tuxedo t-shirt.
5. The guys your age who're hosting the party at their fabulous mansion
What life events led to you living with six strangers in a two-bedroom, and them living in a six-bedroom with two butlers?
6. The dude who starts the countdown too early
Yes, they're the worst, but they're also going to be the first person who gets a cab when everyone files out of your Lower Pac Heights party. And by "cab" we mean "$75 Uber".
7. Your friend from Apple who won't stop hinting at what's to come next year
"I mean, I can't tell you what it is, but life-changing would be an understatement. Just be ready to spend all of your money tomorrow (or three months from now)."
8. The guy who insists on going to every house party
What? There are no taxis? It's cool, we'll just walk... from the Marina to SOMA.
9. The wet blanket who can't stay up 'til midnight
Sorry *yawn* guys, I just *yawn* never really go out *yawn* anymore, I've got to do *yawn* work for my *yawn* startup *yawn* tomorrow *yawn* morning. *yawn*.
10. The engineer that can't hold their alcohol
GuysguysGUYS!!!!! Why is no one dancing?!?!?!?!?
11. That one hot girl who you're following around all night but can't catch up to
Sorry Mario, your Princess is in another party.
12. That infinitely cooler guy who keeps sending you Snapchats of his infinitely cooler party
Wait, you're at a secret warehouse party in Oakland? What the f--is that Mayor Lee?! And Joe Montana?!?!?
13. That person who won't stop complaining about everyone else
God, those people are the worst, right?