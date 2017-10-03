The 9 most insanely unfair Yelp reviews of good bars and restaurants in SF

Opinions are like assholes, everyone has them. Unless they're from someone on Yelp -- no one has an asshole like that. Seriously, there are some legitimately terrible people on there saying some legitimately terrible things, enough so that we were able to compile an entire list of the nine most insanely unfair reviews of legitimately good bars and restaurants in SF.
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Trick Dog?
As if dumping on one of the best new bars in America wasn't enough, they even more egregiously also used the word "lousy" twice in the course of six words. If only there was some kind of magical book that gave us alternate words to use...
Wait, These Reviews Are Seriously About: Biergarten?
A bunch of raging alcoholics at Biergarten who start drinking at 10am? Fine. But a bunch of raging alcoholics at Biergarten who start drinking at 10am AND also want to bring their dogs?? That's where we draw the line, dude.
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Burritt Room?
Were you maybe confusing the word "bar" for "library"?
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Ike's?
Tackling this in three parts. 1) It's not -- and doesn't pretend to be -- an East Cost delicatessen, so we don't know why you're so angry? 2) Okay, now you're just talking about a diner... 3) Blackberrys? Hahahahahahahahaha.
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Park Tavern????
Three years, three Bauer stars, and one of the best reputations in the city later, you sure told these people with your predictions and one-star review!
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Rich Table??
You showed up 30 minutes late to
Rich Table any restaurant without calling ahead?! Do you not understand how reservations work?!
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Rickybobby?
So... all the people waiting in the line out the door are just waiting to tell them in person? Right?
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: Super Duper?!?
Yup, definitely sounds like the girl who had to sob in the bathroom is the horrible person here...
Wait, This Review Is Seriously About: The Tipsy Pig?
Ummm. I just... I can't.
Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor, and is pretty sure he's about to receive some mean Yelp reviews himself. Definitely don't follow him on Twitter.