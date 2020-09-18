SF Karaoke Bar The Mint Will Take You Just As You Are

The first time I went to The Mint was the afternoon of March 17, 2015 -- St. Patrick’s Day, and a Tuesday. I went to lunch at Zuni with two friends, writers and creatives with similarly shaky job security and blessedly flexible schedules well-suited to lengthy, boozy weekday lunches. We had oysters and bubbles and rosé while we waited for our chicken to reach crisp-skinned, juicy perfection in Zuni’s wood-fired oven, and, naturally, a bottle to celebrate the chicken’s arrival. We skipped up Market Street in the early afternoon sun, wine-drunk and intoxicated with our own good fortune. As we approached The Mint, the bar’s dark-lit interior and gaudily lit stage beckoned. Should we? Was it even a question? Apparently not, because suddenly there we were, onstage, shots of Jameson in hand. We had the place more or less to ourselves. Joe sang “Danny Boy” in honor of St. Patrick. I sang “Poison.” Lisa kept buying shots, and refusing to sing while screaming wildly for our increasingly sloppy renditions. Hours passed. It was epic. It was legendary. It was one of my favorite, strangest San Francisco days.

As I write this, from deep in the depths of 2020, the memories feel faded and distant, and imbued with an added weight -- the knowledge that experiences like this are near impossible right now, and the fear that they’ll never be possible again. Spontaneity, joy, day drinking, restaurants, close contact with beloved friends and, wilder yet, strangers… these were things we thought were a given, things we took for granted as our right as humans who were young and alive and living in a city where, should the stars align, you could, in fact, sing your heart out in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon. And karaoke, in particular, feels like a clandestine joy -- the shared microphones, the scream-singing, the particular freedom and vulnerability of performing in front of friends and strangers alike.

The Mint has a particular place in San Francisco’s karaoke scene, too. It lacks the polish of the private room karaoke joints in Japantown; the kitsch of spots in the Tenderloin. It doesn’t have the grit Bow Bow in Chinatown, where Mama Candy, the legendary proprietor, will just as soon ignore you if her dice game down the bar gets too heated. It lacks the... Marina-ness of Silver Clouds. It’s sizable enough, and boasting a proper stage, which makes a performance there feel meaningful. And it’s small enough that performance is the point, whether you’re singing or listening, alone or with a crowd. The Mint has history; it serves as an anchor, and an unofficial border, to the Castro, but feels almost nondescript, semi tucked away, despite being prominently placed on Market Street.

“The Mint is the most unsuspecting crevice of San Francisco, accidental home to the best and worst singers,” says Emma Esrock, Mint regular and karaoke fan.

According to SF Gay History, The Mint was opened in 1968 by Charlotte Coleman and Peggy Forster, who subsequently bought the Twin Peaks Tavern up Market Street.

“If we consider The Mint to be within the boundaries of the Castro area,” the article continues, “It holds the record for being the longest continuously operated gay bar in the neighborhood to operate with the same name.” The Mint became a karaoke bar in 1993, and came under new ownership in 2017.

History, significance, and accolades aside (it’s regularly voted the best karaoke bar in San Francisco), what makes The Mint special is its soul, thanks to a passionate band of regulars. As Emma puts it, “The magic of the Mint is the reception of the crowd, the playing off one another that improves any tone deaf version of the legends and makes you feel like you have a community, a home, and an audience.”