Lifestyle

This SF Restaurant Is Making Its Own Condoms for V-Day

By Published On 02/12/2015 By Published On 02/12/2015
Eric Wolfinger

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

Here's a terrifying fact: approximately 11,000 children will be conceived in the US this Saturday or, as swooning women everywhere call it, Valentine's Day. ELEVEN THOUSAND. Kind of puts worrying about the flowers and the reservation into perspective. Not to fret: Locanda understands that not every couple celebrating V-Day wants to pop out a baby nine months later (or, you know, experience painful urination a week to two weeks later). That's why it's providing Valentine's diners with complimentary Locondoms. Make a reservation and enjoy delicious Italian food, then grab a Locondom and go out with a bang.

Related

related

My Girlfriend and I Got Busy Using a Cannabis Lube

related

Why Dating in SF Is Different Than Anywhere Else in the Country

related

13 Hilarious, Sexy Condom Ads From Around the World

related

My Girlfriend and I Got Busy Using a Cannabis Lube
Courtesy of Locanda

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor. She will be making a concerted effort not to conceive any children this Saturday. Follow her on Twitter @daisy to see how she does.

1. Locanda 557 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

Younger brother to game-changing Italian stalwart Delfina, Locando's a bustling osteria and bar that's earned a following of its own thanks to flawlessly fried Jerusalem artichokes and a thoughtful amaro-heavy cocktail program that get things started before you move onto the show-stopping selection of pastas (don't miss the cacio e pepe) and grill selections like Berkshire pork saltimbocca.

Stuff You'll Like