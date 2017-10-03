Lifestyle

The weirdest things on sticks at Outside Lands

Outside Lands things on sticks

If you don't want to lose your friends at a concert, you give them your cell number or a walkie talkie. If you awesomely don't want to lose your friends, you put something on a stick and have everyone follow you. Here are the best of the latter from this year's Outside Lands.

Owl at OSL

Whooooo are you looking at?

Princess mop

Just your normal stuffed princess attached to a mop/duster. Nothing to see here.

Targaryan at OSL

The Khaleesi is here to rain death and destruction... and see Zed.

Sonic at OSL

Sonic looks like he's had a few too many of whatever's in that solo cup.

Shark at OSL

The less-liked prequel to Sharknado: Sharkpoolnoodle

Oregon at OSL

Pretty sure you are at the wrong event, sir.

Double giraffe at OSL

Almost as cool as bringing an actual giraffe: giraffe mask on a balloon!

Cats at OSL

Welcome, indeed.

California at OSL

This actually probably belongs in the "Weirdest sticks with things on them at Outside Lands" story.

Ron Swanson at OSL

Give me all the bacon and eggs you have.

Santa at OSL

Wait, Santa's here?!?

