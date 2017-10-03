Lifestyle

How to Have the Best 4th of July Weekend in SF Ever

It's Fourth of July weekend, which means -- unless you hate America -- you're ready to celebrate your red-white-and-blue ass off with some combination of beer, BBQ, and a body of water (hi, nude beaches). Here to help you figure out which combo: our guide to Fourth of July weekend. From a Tahoe drinking guide, to iconic West Coast road trips, to a list of 100+ places where you can drink outside or on a waterfront, here's everything you need to totally crush Independence Day.
 

Go somewhere where you can actually see the fireworks

Our Bay Area fireworks guide should help. READ MORE...

The Ramp

Go outside and drink all the drinks

Whether it's one of these 145 outdoor patios in SF (sorted by neighborhood!), or one of these 15 waterfront bars, or both and you're on a crawl. READ MORE...

Explore all of SF's public rooftops

Especially the ones with bars on them. And DOUBLE especially the secret ones. READ MORE...

Do one of the West Coast's 16 most iconic road trips

You know what's crazy? You can drive I-5 from the Northernmost point of Washington down to the Southernmost point of California in 21 hours. Which means in less than a day you could get to anywhere on the entire West Coast... except Alaska (WAY TO GO ALASKA). The question, though, is where should you get to? Well, consider these 16 places our answer. READ MORE...

Michael Merlone/Thrillist

Do a Tahoe bar crawl

Because South Lake Tahoe is, well, gross, we rounded up the absolute best places to get your booze on in North Lake, from boat dock bars to a place that sells something called The Chupacabra. READ MORE...

Julie Murrell/Hipcamp

Grab a 30-rack and go kayak camping

Take your relationship with Mother Nature to the next level (sleepover!!!!!!!) at one of these: the 11 best campsites within an hour of SF (including one you have to kayak to). READ MORE...

Go to one of the eight nude beaches near SF

Randomly, SF (yep, cold-ass SF) has a large number of nude beaches, some of which are apparently more clothing-optional than others. And since we're journalists, or something, we decided to see which were which. We visited them all, took pictu... uh... notes, and put together this awesome "naked beach guide," just so you can finally get that all-over tan you've been wanting. READ MORE...

Beach bonfire party?

Beach bonfire party. READ MORE...

Hit 37 oyster happy hours

Over a three-day weekend? Totally doable. READ MORE...

Go see the tallest waterfall on the ENTIRE CONTINENT

And it'll only take you three hours to get to it from SF. READ MORE...

Do an insane cave hike

Or a secret SF hike. Either one. (Or both!) READ MORE...

Trader Vic's

Down a whole bunch of Scorpion Bowls...

... at one of the Bay Area's 22 Tiki bars. Drink umbrellas optional. But not really. READ MORE...

Grant Marek is Thrillist's senior cities director and he has an actual jar of drink umbrellas on his desk. Ask to borrow one on Twitter at @grant_marek.

