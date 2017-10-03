18 (non-holiday) things you have to do in SF this December

Tue

Game of Thrones-themed "Winter is Coming" cocktails Waiting for Game of Thrones to come back just got a little easier, thanks to Blackbird’s Game of Thrones-inspired $9 cocktail menu that includes drinks like The Red Wedding (gin, cranberry, Doug Fir shrub, topped with sparkling wine) and Mother of Dragons -- served with flames! -- (Scotch, Amargo Vallet, Yellow Chartreuse, red blend wine, honey). They're only available while supplies last, so don't wait 'til actual winter comes.

Blackbird

Game of Thrones-themed "Winter is Coming" cocktails Blackbird Waiting for Game of Thrones to come back just got a little easier, thanks to Blackbird’s Game of Thrones-inspired $9 cocktail menu that includes drinks like The Red Wedding (gin, cranberry, Doug Fir shrub, topped with sparkling wine) and Mother of Dragons -- served with flames! -- (Scotch, Amargo Vallet, Yellow Chartreuse, red blend wine, honey). They're only available while supplies last, so don't wait 'til actual winter comes.