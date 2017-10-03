18 (non-holiday) things you have to do in SF this December

If you looooove the holidays and want to spend every day in December spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear, then this is not the guide for you. (This, however, is.)
If you're more of a bah-humbug kind of guy (and hey, no judgment here), or even if you just get a little sick of candy canes and egg nog, then you'll definitely want to check out these December events in SF (fine, and two in Oakland), NONE of which include Santa or sleigh bells, but many of which include crab, booze, and parties. Happy, um, end of 2014, or whatever.
Dec 2 Tue
Game of Thrones-themed "Winter is Coming" cocktails Blackbird Waiting for Game of Thrones to come back just got a little easier, thanks to Blackbird’s Game of Thrones-inspired $9 cocktail menu that includes drinks like The Red Wedding (gin, cranberry, Doug Fir shrub, topped with sparkling wine) and Mother of Dragons -- served with flames! -- (Scotch, Amargo Vallet, Yellow Chartreuse, red blend wine, honey). They're only available while supplies last, so don't wait 'til actual winter comes.
Dec 2 Tue
Glühwein Patio Party Bar Agricole All-you-can-drink Glühwein (German mulled wine or "glow-wine") and all-you-can-eat snacks from 6-9pm for just $35/person. Plus, if you wear your most festive holiday attire, you might win a prize. Because all-you-can-eat-and-drink for $35 isn't prize enough?
Dec 3 Wed
De La Soul The Fillmore So it won’t be the Tribe, the Jungle, and the De La Soul, but just the latter is guaranteed to be a really good time.
Dec 4 Thu
Crab feast at Bocanova Bocanova Go crab crazy with a five-course prix fixe dinner that includes everything from Dungeness crab and avocado to warm winter squash soup and a pumpkin tart tatin to finish off the night. Make a reservation by calling 510.444.1233.
Dec 5 Fri
21st Amendment’s Repeal Day Celebration 21st Amendment Party like it’s 1933! Starting at 6pm, enjoy live music and special cask beers. High rollers can head upstairs to the "Speakeasy" to buy into poker, blackjack, and roulette. But you’ll need the password, so tune into their Twitter and Facebook...
Dec 6 Sat
Cannella Spirits Rooftop Launch Party San Francisco Art Institute Hello, rooftop party in a city with very few rooftop parties. Hit the SF Art Institute for the launch of a new Bay Area spirits company which will include an open bar and food from El Buen Corner from 3-7pm for $60.
Dec 7 Sun
49ers at Raiders Oakland Coliseum Sure, the Raiders are terrible, but it’s still a Battle of the Bay that’s not to be missed. Just, um, stay away from the Black Hole if you’re a Niners fan. Raiders fans aren't pretty when they're losing.
Dec 10 Wed
Willy Wonka Wednesday Dandelion Chocolate You can’t have an Oompa Loompa, but you can enjoy a showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in a real-life chocolate factory, complete with caramel corn and hot chocolate for just $15. Also, be sure to check out Dandelion's other events during its 2nd Annual 12 Nights of Chocolate.
Dec 12 Fri
Home Alone with the San Francisco Symphony Davies Symphony Hall The SF Symphony will perform the score, children’s choruses will sing the carols, and director Christopher Columbus will even be there to introduce the whole thing. Definitely get tickets before you pump that guy's guts full of lead. 1... 2... 10!
Dec 12 Fri
Not So Silent Night Oracle Arena Live 105’s annual December concert lasts for two nights this year. Friday night is for your inner angsty teen with Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, and Rise Against, while Saturday gets a little more indie with Interpol, Alt-J, Spoon, and Imagine Dragons.
Dec 14 Sun
Boozy Crab Boil ABV ABV is opening for a special, one-time-only boozy crab boil brunch featuring Aviation Gin. $65 gets you food, drink, and a copy of Imbibe’s new holiday cocktail book.
Dec 18 Thu
Hot Toddies and Cigars Cigar Bar & Grill Screw "speed dating" and "wearing a bag over your head dating" and all of the rest of it. Instead, meet your next ex (or life partner, you never know!) at this event where you get to drink hot toddies and smoke cigars. So basically: even if you don’t meet someone, you'll still leave satisfied.
Dec 21 Sun
Crab dinner at Palm House Palm House No need to be crabby if you can’t make it this particular Sunday, because you can actually enjoy this family-style meal every Sunday during crab season. $24 gets you chilled or steamed Dungeness-es (1/2 per person), rice and pigeon peas, braised greens, and cheddar biscuits.
Dec 30 Tue
Sea of Dreams The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Did you go to Burning Man? Then this is where you’ll be for two nights at the end of December. Music, art, bars, and, yes, of course you’re encouraged to wear a costume.
Dec 31 Wed
A Tale of Two Cities The Village "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," -- or in this case, just the best of times. After all, who doesn’t want to party in a Charles Dickens-inspired venue with a premium open bar, three levels of music, and a casino?
Dec 31 Wed
Black & White NYE Ball JW Marriott Top 40 and house in one room, '80s and '90s in the other, an open bar, and you only have to go semi-formal ‘cause black tie is optional. What? It's New Year’s. You can dress up for one night.
Dec 31 Wed
NYE City Hall San Francisco City Hall On New Year's Eve, SF’s City Hall opens up for a night of insane partying. Music, bars, a massive balloon drop, and you can even get married if you meet that special someone on the dance floor. (No, no you cannot. It's for your own good.)
Dec 31 Wed
Passport to the World Westin St. Francis Hotel One of SF’s larger NYE events, this glitzy party boasts a diverse mix of music, fashion, art, and culture (hence the whole "Passport to the World" name). Oh, and there are also more than 40 (FORTY!) open bars, so you won't even mind that formal attire is required.