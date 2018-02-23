Everything You Need to Do in San Francisco on Your Next Visit

The best thing to do in San Francisco in the winter is ditch it for the snow-covered mountains in Tahoe (well, mountains that were supposed to be snow covered). But since you probably can’t do that for the entire season, we found a bunch of other equally as fun stuff to do, including drinking lots of beer during beer week, seeing a bunch of indie bands at Noise Pop, getting into a pillow fight with randoms, and celebrating Fat Tuesday in a ton of different Mission bars. Oh, and if you haven’t been to the Chinese New Year parade before, make this the year to change that. Temperatures are finally in the 60s, enjoy it while you can.
Cost: $55 to $240 (depending on what seats you want)
Cost: $18 (includes skates); free (including lessons) from 8:30 to 9:30am every Saturday and Sunday
See the guy behind the best 'MTV Cribs' episode of all time
Cost: $25 to $50
Cost: $20 to $250
Say 'good fucking riddance' to 2017
Cost: Depends on if you prefer to ring the New Year in wearing jammies or black tie
Cost: $18 (includes skate rental)
Start the New Year with something 'Bright and Shiny'
Cost: $17.95 advanced; $19.95 at the door (plus the cost of drinks)
Cost: $56 for the 5K; $81 for the 15K
Cost: $15 to $50
Cost: $45 to $299
Find your new favorite SF restaurant and never let go
Cost: A two-course lunch costs $15 or $25, while a three-course dinner will run you $40 or $65.
Cost: $350 to $380
Cost: $120 for a 10-day passport; double-feature tickets sold separately
Cost: $17.95 advanced; $19.95 at the door (plus the cost of drinks)
Cost: $60 to $214
Cost: $150 to $275
Drink even more beer than usual... for a week straight
Cost: $80 to $120 for the opening gala
Cost: $25 admission (includes a glass of sparkling wine)
Cost: Free
Spend the weekend drinking wine and eating chocolate
Cost: $55 advance; $65 day of
Cost: Free, but drinks will cost ya
Cost: $30
Give love to the people you love
Cost: Can you put a price on love? (Definitely more than $20.)
Cost: Admission is free
Cost: Free
Cost: Can you really put a price on love?
Drink some beer. Learn some stuff. Party in a museum.
Cost: $15
Eat lucky libations to bring good fortune in the New Year
Cost: Dishes will range from $13 to $20
Attend the largest competition of American wines in the world
Cost: $55 to $95
See a theatrical performance of 'The Wedding Singer'
Cost: $35 to $60
See a phenomenal bout of indie bands play all over SF
Cost: $195 to $399 for badges
Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade & Festival
Cost: Free
Cost: $59 to $125
