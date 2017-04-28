The SF Bucket List: Everything You Need to Do Before You Die

If you do life right, you'll live and die in San Francisco. In which case you've hopefully got some time to cross all of these must-do, only-in-SF items off of your bucket list. If you do life wrong, you'll end up moving back to whatever boring town you came from. In which case you have less time to do all of these must-do, only-in-SF things, so get on it now!
1. Drive down the crooked part of Lombard St
Bonus points if you do it dressed like Mario Kart characters.
2. Attend a concert at The Fillmore
And eat a free apple. And (hopefully) take home a free poster.
3. Ride a cable car
Everyone should do it at least once. Even you.
4. "Run" Bay to Breakers
But only if you're wearing a legitimately well-planned and memorable costume. None of this "I went to American Apparel at 8pm last night and bought something tight and shiny" crap.
5. Drive the 49-Mile Drive
So. Much. Scenery.
6. Walk across the Golden Gate Bridge
Wear a jacket. Go to Sausalito. Get some ice cream. Ferry home.
7. See a Giants game at AT&T Park
Preferably a home opener or a playoff game, but really any game will do. Bonus points for eating garlic fries. Half credit if you're kayaking outside of it.
8. Have a bonfire at Ocean Beach
Get there early to watch the sunset.
9. Eat dim sum
Hong Kong Lounge is a good place to start. Really, you should do this a million times before you die, though.
10. Laugh your ass off at Beach Blanket Babylon
It's the country's longest musical revue for a reason.
11. Enter the Bring Your Own Big Wheel race
Easter in SF > Easter anywhere else.
12. Get a Mai Tai at the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar
It's the only place in SF where you can sip on a drink while enjoying a rainstorm with thunder and lightning.
13. Enjoy a morning bun from Tartine
You literally have to get it in the morning though; by afternoon they'll be long sold out.
14. Take a picture in front of the Full House house
Oh come on, you know you want to. And even if you don't want to, one of your out-of-town friends will make you.
15. Do the audio tour at Alcatraz
It really is much cooler than you think. Plus, there's beer on the ferry ride back.
16. Toast to the good life at Top of the Mark
The 360-degree panoramic views make the $14 martinis worth it.
17. Celebrate Pride
Wave that rainbow flag!
18. Visit the buffalo in Golden Gate Park
Just don't jump into their paddock.
19. Eat the $4 cinnamon toast at Trouble Coffee
That's per slice, FYI. But so worth it.
20. Drink a beer at Toronado
You know, a REAL beer.
21. Devour a bacon-wrapped hot dog
On Mission St. After midnight.
22. Spend an afternoon chillin' on Hippie Hill
"Chillin'."
23. Drink an Irish coffee at Buena Vista Cafe
Or two. Or six.
24. Go to the opera
And also the ballet and the symphony.
25. Play the antique arcade games at Musée Mécanique
Yes, it means going to Fisherman's Wharf, but that's fine because while you're there you can...
26. Say hello to the sea lions
And eat some clam chowder in a bread bowl.
27. Walk the labyrinth at Land's End
Meditation not required.
28. Paddle a boat at Stow Lake
Or row one if that's more your speed.
29. Listen to the sounds of the Wave Organ
While enjoying a bottle of Champagne on the DL.
30. High-five Hopper's Hands on the fence at Fort Point
Bring your pup so he can high-five the paws below.
31. Eat seafood at Swan Oyster Depot
People have been lining up at this no-frills lunch counter since 1912 for very good reason.
32. Slide down the Seward St Slides
BYO cardboard. (Although there's usually some there.)
33. Sing along to a movie at the Castro Theatre
The Sound of Music, The Little Mermaid, and yes: even Frozen.
34. Spend a day exploring the SFMOMA
Be sure to walk through (and Instagram) Richard Serra's Sequence while you're there.
35. Enjoy a drink in the back room at Tosca
Figuring out how to get invited back there is all on you.
36. Buy a book at City Lights
And then read it.
37. Run the Lyon St Steps
Walking and/or just looking at the view from the top is also acceptable.
38. Drive to the top of Twin Peaks
And take in the view.
39. Eat the roasted chicken and bread salad at Zuni
Bring a date, 'cause it's for two.
40. Go the top of Coit Tower
And climb the Filbert Steps to get there.
41. Indulge in an ice cream sundae at Ghirardelli Square
Theres a reason tourists like to go there. Trust.
42. Sing a solo with the piano at Martuni's
Get the liquid courage from the very strong martinis.
43. Shop for records at Amoeba
Or fine: CDs.
44. Go to at least one day of the Treasure Island Music Festival
And definitely ride the Ferris wheel while you're there.
45. Walk to the top of Mount Davidson
At 938ft, you'll be at the highest point in the whole city.
46. Eat at a food truck
Eat every single food truck.
47. Spend a day at the Ferry Building
Farmers market, oysters, cheese, hamburgers... OK, maybe two days?
48. Enjoy a free concert at Stern Grove
Just get there early if you want to get a good spot.
49. Eat "The Big Donut" at Bob's Donuts
Finish it in under two minutes to get your $8 back and your name listed on the Hall of Fame!
50. Take a picture in front of the Palace of Fine Arts
Wedding dress not required.
51. Eat a burrito in the Mission
It doesn't have to be from La Taqueria, but it should probably be from La Taqueria.
52. Cross the Drum Bridge at the Japanese Tea Garden
It was built in Japan and then shipped to San Francisco for the 1894 World's Fair.
53. Wait in line for an hour for brunch
Even better if it's bottomless.
54. Walk through the two-story Gingerbread House at the Fairmont Hotel
And then walk the labyrinth at Grace Cathedral.
55. Wait in line for the focaccia at Liguria Bakery
But get there early if you want to choose which of the 10 kinds you want or you’ll get “stuck” with onion.
56. Indulge in a super-sized sub at Submarine Center
And explore West Portal while you're there.
57. Spot the wild parrots of Telegraph Hill
Pro tip: Telegraph Hill isn't the only place you can spot them. Keep an eye out in Cole Valley and Fort Mason.
58. Take afternoon tea at the Palace Hotel
It's been an elegant tradition since the early 1900s.
59. Eat ramen in Japantown
It doesn't have to be the fried chicken ramen at Suzu Noodle House, but you won't be sad if it is.
60. Get a drink at every single one of SF's oldest bars
Yes, all 18 of them.
61. Walk Lovers' Lane in the Presidio
Preferably with your lover. Hand-holding not required because, ew, PDA.
62. Explore the Sutro Baths
And then get a cocktail at the Cliff House (before the sun goes down).
63. Eat the "fried with pride" fried chicken from Frisco Fried
With a side of waffles, of course.
64. Watch the Blue Angels soar through the sky
Even better if you do it from a friend's rooftop.
65. Grow old here
Herb Caen said it best when he said, "One day if I do go to heaven... I'll look around and say, 'It ain't bad, but it ain't San Francisco.'"
66. Drink cocktails at the California Academy of Sciences
There's a new 21+ adventure every Thursday night, including an aquarium, planetarium, four-story rainforest, and natural history museum. Be sure to say hey to Claude, the albino alligator, and the African penguins!
67. Feel your way around the Exploratorium's Tactile Dome
Hope you're not afraid of the dark.
68. Go to the top of the de Young's Hamon Observation Tower
You'll experience 360-degree panoramic views of the city (and it's free). Even better if you stay and explore the museum.
69. See The Thinker at the Legion of Honor
It's one of Rodin's original 28 bronze castings... though you should probably just make a day of it -- the Legion of Honor has tons of amazing fine art.
70. Listen to free bluegrass in Golden Gate Park
Technically it's "Hardly Strictly Bluegrass," which makes it even better.
71. Sail across the bay
Dock at Sam's Anchor Cafe in Tiburon for lunch.
72. Order prime rib at House of Prime Rib
It's a classic SF institution, plus the killer martinis are served with what's left in the shaker.
73. Take a free tour at the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory
And taste them while they're warm, flat, and fresh out of the oven.
74. Fly like the wind on the Billy Goat Hill swing
It's SF's very best tree swing thanks to the stunning views.
75. Swim in the Pacific Ocean (sans wetsuit)
You can do it on New Year's Day with everyone else or whenever you're feeling brave, but it only counts if you dunk your head.
