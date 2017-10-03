Lifestyle

Which famous San Franciscan should you party like on the Best Day of Your Life?

By Published On 06/03/2014 By Published On 06/03/2014
Flickr/Kevin Edwards
More Like This

related

How should you party on the Best Day of Your Life?

related

Which famous Atlantan should you party like on the Best Day of Your Life?

related

Which famous Portland resident should you party like on the Best Day of Your Life?

related

Which famous Detroiter should you party like on the Best Day of Your Life?

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

June 21st. That's right, it's the day Bülent Ecevit formed the new government of Turkey in 1977! Oh, and also, it's the longest day of the year, and therefore kind of the perfect opportunity to turn it into the Best Day of Your Life.

To help you figure out exactly how to spend #BDOYL, we have this fancy quiz that'll tell you what famous San Franciscan you're most like, and how they would spend their best day (other than just day drinking, obviously). So, are you Zuckerberg? The Freak?? Uncle Jesse??????? Find out...

Stuff You'll Like