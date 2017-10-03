12 things you absolutely have to do in SF this August

Sure, you were planning on spending August cat-sitting for your Aunt, but as it turns out, there are actually 12 things going down in SF this August that are more fun than even that. We know, we couldn't believe it either. Check 'em out...
Sample the best food from the best chefs
When: August 1-3
Where: Fort Mason
Hit up Eat Drink SF to try food from some of the best chefs in the city/nation, but more importantly to try cocktails from the San Francisco Chronicle's 100 favorite bars.
Watch a movie or, like, whatever
When: August 2
Where: Dolores Park
Relive the '90s with an outdoor screening of Clueless. Screw it, why not just go to all of the free outdoor movie screenings in SF this month?
Participate in the largest game of Twister ever
When: August 3
Where: Dolores Park
There will be: water guns, water balloons, and paint on every circle of the Twister game... so get ready to be messy/maybe pretty sexy?
Do Shark Week at an aquarium... with booze
When: August 6
Where: The Aquarium of the Bay
Celebrate the best week of the year by actually hanging with real-life sharks while you drink and dance to a silent disco. It's like the field trip you did in fifth grade, but WAY better.
Go to... Outside Lands?
When: August 8-10
Where: Golden Gate Park
We hear it's kinda a big deal? Also, Kim Kardashian's husband is gonna be there (maybe)!!
See just how many oysters you can eat
When: August 9
Where: Mission Rock Resort
Ring in Mission Rock's second anniversary with all-you-can-eat-whoa-apparently-you-can-eat-a-lot oysters, plus brews from Lagunitas.
Party at Neon is the New Black
When: August 9
Where: The W Hotel
Exactly like your favorite Netflix series, except not at all like your favorite Netflix series and actually a giant party with black lights and people painted neon.
Drink limitless beers at Bay Area Brew Fest
When: August 16
Where: Fort Mason
Unlimited beer tastings from dozens of beer vendors for four hours (if you get the VIP tickets)? Ugh, we guess.
Eat ALL of the street food
When: August 16
Where: La Cocina
Hit up The Mission's very last street food festival for a last-bash-worthy NINETY vendors on one street, all hittable in one day.
Prove your worth by swimming the length of the Golden Gate Bridge
When: August 17
Where: Golden Gate Bridge
Why walk across the GG, when you could swim its length? Sure, it might be freezing and there might be a strong current, but at least you avoid the tourists. So... silver lining?
"I'm on a boat!"
When: August 23
Where: A friggin' 150ft yacht in the Bay
TURN DOWN FOR BOAT... party with a ton of food & drink vendors from all over SF while you cruise around the Bay. Maybe get another round of shots while you're there?
Why bar crawl, when you could North Beach Bar Run?
When: August 23
Where: Northstar Cafe
CrawlSF is back with the 12th annual North Beach Bar Run, so put on your running shoes and check in at Northstar to grab your pub map, and try to hit up every bar on the list in record time.
