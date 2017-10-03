21 SF Events You Absolutely CANNOT Miss This February

Sun

The Princess Bride Quote-Along Have you always wanted to scream "As you wish!" as you roll down a hill? Now’s your chance. Minus the hill. The Princess Bride will be screened at 7:30pm and audience members will be encouraged to call out their favorite lines. “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” And yes, there will be props. You need a sword after all.

Castro Theatre

