21 SF Events You Absolutely CANNOT Miss This February

Our February Master Calendar of Awesome? Totally full of, uh, awesome stuff to do in February. Masterfully. Or something. The only thing you won’t find on here? Valentine’s Day stuff. If you wanna spend a f-ton of money on a prix fixe dinner where they try to rush you in and out of the restaurant, that one's on you. If you want to go to a Polkapalooza, though, or eat some crab, however, or drink some beer, theretofore (?), we’ve got you totally and 100% covered.
Feb 2 Mon
Americano's Crab Week Americano In celebration of Dungeness crab season, Americano is offering a few specialty crab dishes AND Poseidon Vineyard's pinot noir, "Rosé for the Bay," AND AND AND they'll donate 50% of the proceeds to San Francisco Bay Keeper in support of local, clean waters. Eat crab, and give back. Sounds good to us.
Feb 5 Thu
Multiple locations
SF Independent Film Festival Multiple locations You like movies, right? Well this festival lets you watch the best in independent, alternative, and subversive cinema from around the globe, so you should like... this... too?
Feb 6 Fri
Multiple locations
SF Beer Week Multiple locations This is one of 2015’s biggest events and you’re going to want to make sure to celebrate it all week long by drinking the best beer in the best bars.
Feb 7 Sat
SF Giants Fanfest AT&T Park See the 2014 World Series trophy up close, meet players, and get autographs from 10am-3pm. And do all of this for free. Your favorite!
Feb 8 Sun
The Princess Bride Quote-Along Castro Theatre Have you always wanted to scream "As you wish!" as you roll down a hill? Now’s your chance. Minus the hill. The Princess Bride will be screened at 7:30pm and audience members will be encouraged to call out their favorite lines. “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” And yes, there will be props. You need a sword after all.
Feb 9 Mon
Six-Course Rare Beer Dinner Two Sisters Bars & Books Get in on a tasting of Firestone Walker Brewing Company's rare and special-release beers while Two Sister’s resident chef feeds you six courses that highlight and integrate the evening's beers. $100 per person.
Feb 10 Tue
Breakups and Beats Wish Bar and Lounge Been dumped recently? Or even done the dumping yourself? Head over to a laid-back night at Wish where you can listen (or dance) to house music, commiserate with other lonely recent singles, and maybe even meet someone new.
Feb 10 Tue
Mad Hatter Dinner Party Southpaw BBQ Throw on your craziest hat and try six exotic meat dishes (think: yak, beaver tail, squirrel, and more). It also comes with four tasting beers, all for $75/person.
Feb 11 Wed
Half Moon Bay Brewery Pairing Dinner The Hall Chefs from all the resident food spots at The Hall will create six courses of small bites, each paired with unlimited tastings of six brews from Half Moon Bay Brewing Co.
Feb 12 Thu
Trumer Pils Throwback Takeover The Wreck Room Get down with old-school fun during Beer Week. Quench your thirst with $5 pints of the German-style pilsner brewed fresh in Berkeley and play free skee-ball, shuffleboard, and arcade games from 7-11pm.
Feb 12 Thu
Hearts After Dark On the field at AT&T Park Lounge in the dugouts or centerfield at AT&T from 8-11pm, listen to live music, eat delicious hors d’oeuvres, and drink amazing cocktails -- all to support San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. General admission: $100; VIP: $500.
Feb 12 Thu
Inter-courses Taste Workshop Front Cafe Interdisciplinary artist and pastry chef Leah Rosenberg is doing a series of small bites, pairing color and flavor with custom crafted cocktails in between. The $60 ticket also gets you an edible souvenir to take home.
Feb 14 Sat
Polkapalooza! Schroeder’s From 5-10pm, Schroeder’s will turn into one big beer hall (unlike it usually is?) for a night of "Beer, Brats, and Broken Hearts." Bonus: you get a free pair of beer goggles with each boot consumed! Better bonus: entrance is free.
Feb 14 Sat
The 22nd Annual Barleywine Festival Toronado Gather with beer enthusiasts who've traveled from all across the country to sample more than 50 craft barleywines on draft from 10am-2am.
Feb 15 Sun
Chair Massages & Speakeasy Beer The Rock Bar Spend a lazy afternoon from 1-5pm at Rock Bar drinking Speakeasy and getting 15min chair massages. Yup.
Feb 17 Tue
$5 Fat Tuesday MatrixFillmore PlumpJack Wine & Spirits is taking over the MatrixFillmore from 6-8:30pm with NOLA-inspired cocktails, beer, snacks, and music. Food and drink specials start at $5. RSVP and you'll score $5 off your next purchase at PlumpJack's shops.
Feb 17-Mar 15
Newsies SHN Orpheum Theatre Yeah, that’s right. There’s a musical on this list. That’s because the musical is Newsies and who doesn’t like a story about a group of NYC underdogs who become unlikely heroes that also has non-stop singing? No one, that's who.
Feb 19 Thu
Chinese New Year Dinner Central Kitchen Chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu will be taking over Central Kitchen for a special Chinese New Year dinner where, for $75 per person, Jew will be offering a family-style menu featuring 10 items that will come out in four to five courses.
Feb 20-Mar 1
Noise Pop Multiple locations So many good indie bands. From The New Pornographers to The Church, you should probably buy a badge so you can get access to all general admission concerts, happy hours, NPHQ, and everything else.
Feb 22 Sun
‘90s Simpsons Trivia Night & Watch Party The Knockout If you love The Simpsons then you should probably be at this party that happens every fourth Sunday of the month.
Feb 26 Thu
Lunar New Year NightLife Academy of Sciences $12 gets you into the Academy of Sciences from 6-10pm. Cocktails are extra, but yeah, there are cocktails. There will also be a martial arts performance, a traditional Bian Lian mask performance, some Chinese teas to taste, and fortune cookies. And a DJ, of course.