11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in SF This January

By Published On 01/02/2015 By Published On 01/02/2015
Flickr/Robyn Lee

New year, new you! Or, um... the same exact you who loves to drink good beer and have The Most fun and know about all of the cool stuff to do around town. The you who is definitely going to want to get all of the things on this list of January SF awesomeness onto his calendar ASAP, since it's also the you who can be a little forgetful. And hey, that's the you we know and love. Don't ever change, okay?

Silent Frisco

Date

Event

Location

Jan 3 Sat

NYE Do-Over Party You’re finally starting to feel human again, why not do it all over again at DNA Lounge? There's gonna be mashup DJs, a midnight countdown, balloon drop, and maybe even a second chance at a kiss (but probably not).

DNA Lounge

Date

Event

Location

Jan 5 Mon

Silent Frisco on Ice Grab your headphones and skate to the beats of DJ Zeph followed by a set of old-school classic disco. It all goes down from 8-11:30pm.

Embarcadero Ice Rink

Date

Event

Location

Jan 5-Feb 6

Drink coffee for charity Coffee Bar has tapped two of SF’s best pastry chefs (from Perbacco and Delfina) to create a pair of delicious espresso drinks (using only Mr. Espresso products) that it'll serve for a whole month. Best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to Meals on Wheels

All Coffee Bar locations

Trick Dog

Date

Event

Location

Jan 7 Wed

Trick Dog's 2nd Birthday Party Celebrate Trick Dog's 2nd birthday! $40 at the door gets you all you can eat and drink (yes, ALL) from 7pm-2am, AND 100% of the evening's profits will be donated to Seven Tepees.

Trick Dog

Date

Event

Location

Jan 11 Sun

Hot Chocolate 15K/5K First you run through Golden Gate Park. Then you stuff your face with fondue and hot chocolate. 'Cause you earned it or whatever.

Golden Gate Park Music Concourse

Zero Zero SF

Date

Event

Location

Jan 21 Wed

Nerd Nite SF On the third Wednesday of every month, nerds gather to "meet, drink, and learn something new". And yes, they’ll let you in even if you’re not a nerd. Try it. It might be nice to get a little knowledge in that brain while you're pounding beers, ya know?

Rickshaw Stop

Date

Event

Location

Jan 21 Wed

San Francisco Restaurant Week Ten days of glorious SF food in three menu formats. A $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or an $85 tasting menu. Get in there.

All over SF

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22 Thu

Beer vs. Wine Dinner This five-course meal features side-by-side wine and beer pairings from Bluxome Street Winery and Almanac Beer Co, so that a champion can finally be named once and for all.

Bluxome Street Winery

Flickr/Quinn Dombrowski

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sat

Bay Area Brew Fest Unlimited international and domestic beer for just $40. We refuse to say anything more about it 'cause that's all you need to know.

Fort Mason, Festival Pavilion

ZAP Zinfandel Advocates and Producers

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Thu

2015 Zinfandel Experience Aw yeah... in it to Zin it! (Sorry.) Three days of wine tasting programs for Zin lovers from around the world.

Array

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sat

The Run & Only Street Ball Competition SF's best ballers from different neighborhoods face off in a shirts vs. skins game (with no stoppage) while some of California’s best DJs spin.

High schools around SF

