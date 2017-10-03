11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in SF This January

New year, new you! Or, um... the same exact you who loves to drink good beer and have The Most fun and know about all of the cool stuff to do around town. The you who is definitely going to want to get all of the things on this list of January SF awesomeness onto his calendar ASAP, since it's also the you who can be a little forgetful. And hey, that's the you we know and love. Don't ever change, okay?
NYE Do-Over Party DNA Lounge You’re finally starting to feel human again, why not do it all over again at DNA Lounge? There's gonna be mashup DJs, a midnight countdown, balloon drop, and maybe even a second chance at a kiss (but probably not).
Silent Frisco on Ice Embarcadero Ice Rink Grab your headphones and skate to the beats of DJ Zeph followed by a set of old-school classic disco. It all goes down from 8-11:30pm.
Drink coffee for charity Coffee Bar has tapped two of SF’s best pastry chefs (from Perbacco and Delfina) to create a pair of delicious espresso drinks (using only Mr. Espresso products) that it'll serve for a whole month. Best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to Meals on Wheels.
Drink coffee for charity All Coffee Bar locations Coffee Bar has tapped two of SF’s best pastry chefs (from Perbacco and Delfina) to create a pair of delicious espresso drinks (using only Mr. Espresso products) that it'll serve for a whole month. Best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to Meals on Wheels.
Trick Dog's 2nd Birthday Party Trick Dog Celebrate Trick Dog's 2nd birthday! $40 at the door gets you all you can eat and drink (yes, ALL) from 7pm-2am, AND 100% of the evening's profits will be donated to Seven Tepees.
Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Golden Gate Park Music Concourse First you run through Golden Gate Park. Then you stuff your face with fondue and hot chocolate. 'Cause you earned it or whatever.
Nerd Nite SF Rickshaw Stop On the third Wednesday of every month, nerds gather to "meet, drink, and learn something new". And yes, they’ll let you in even if you’re not a nerd. Try it. It might be nice to get a little knowledge in that brain while you're pounding beers, ya know?
San Francisco Restaurant Week All over SF Ten days of glorious SF food in three menu formats. A $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or an $85 tasting menu. Get in there.
Beer vs. Wine Dinner Bluxome Street Winery This five-course meal features side-by-side wine and beer pairings from Bluxome Street Winery and Almanac Beer Co, so that a champion can finally be named once and for all.
Bay Area Brew Fest Fort Mason, Festival Pavilion Unlimited international and domestic beer for just $40. We refuse to say anything more about it 'cause that's all you need to know.
2015 Zinfandel Experience Array Aw yeah... in it to Zin it! (Sorry.) Three days of wine tasting programs for Zin lovers from around the world.
The Run & Only Street Ball Competition High schools around SF SF's best ballers from different neighborhoods face off in a shirts vs. skins game (with no stoppage) while some of California’s best DJs spin.