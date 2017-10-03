11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in SF This January

Sat

NYE Do-Over Party DNA Lounge You’re finally starting to feel human again, why not do it all over again at DNA Lounge? There's gonna be mashup DJs, a midnight countdown, balloon drop, and maybe even a second chance at a kiss (but probably not).