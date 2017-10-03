14 SF Events You Should Definitely Hit This March

Got any big plans for March other than binge-watching House of Cards and/or college basketball? Yeah, no. Luckily for you, we found 14 super-fun March things to do in SF, all of which are worth getting off of your couch for (and most of which include beer!).
tasteProject: Magnolia Beer Dinner A six-course dinner and every course is paired with a Magnolia beer (including one course that’s just a beer flight!).
tasteProject: Magnolia Beer Dinner TheLab A six-course dinner and every course is paired with a Magnolia beer (including one course that’s just a beer flight!).
Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion
Craft Beer Festival Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion All you need to know is this: if you love beer, you will love this festival, because there will be 150 beers, meads, and ciders from over 75 local and national craft breweries.
Chinese New Year Parade The dragons will be unleashed at 5:15pm, but you’ll want to get there earlier to grab a spot.
Second & Market to Columbus Ave
Chinese New Year Parade Second & Market to Columbus Ave The dragons will be unleashed at 5:15pm, but you’ll want to get there earlier to grab a spot.
The Wire Trivia Night Are you a huge fan of the GREATEST TV SHOW OF ALL TIME? Prove it from 6-8pm.
The Wire Trivia Night Madrone Art Bar Are you a huge fan of the GREATEST TV SHOW OF ALL TIME? Prove it from 6-8pm.
National Ranch Dressing Day This event should be pretty self-explanatory. Find something -- anything: wings, carrot sticks, pizza, whatever, and dip that thing in ranch.
Your mouth
National Ranch Dressing Day Your mouth This event should be pretty self-explanatory. Find something -- anything: wings, carrot sticks, pizza, whatever, and dip that thing in ranch.
Mortified Watch grownups read cringe-inducing diaries, letters, and poems they wrote when they were teens. And then laugh at/with them.
Mortified DNA Lounge Watch grownups read cringe-inducing diaries, letters, and poems they wrote when they were teens. And then laugh at/with them.
Pi Day Eat pie? Or go to the Exploratorium for free and geek out with other math geeks. No seriously, they have a Pi Day parade.
Your calculator?
Pi Day Your calculator? Eat pie? Or go to the Exploratorium for free and geek out with other math geeks. No seriously, they have a Pi Day parade.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is it actually St. Paddy’s Day? No. Is that going to stop you from attending one of SF’s biggest parades? Nope. Now you just have an excuse you didn't need to drink in the morning on two days!
Second and Market to Civic Center
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Second and Market to Civic Center Is it actually St. Paddy’s Day? No. Is that going to stop you from attending one of SF’s biggest parades? Nope. Now you just have an excuse you didn't need to drink in the morning on two days!
Prince & Michael Jackson Dance Party You were probably going to have this party solo in your living room anyway. Now you can do it with other people!
Prince & Michael Jackson Dance Party Neck of the Woods You were probably going to have this party solo in your living room anyway. Now you can do it with other people!
SF International Chocolate Salon More than 50 chocolatiers and confectioners will be begging you to indulge in their treats. Oh, and there also will be wine. Yuuuuuuuup.
Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion
SF International Chocolate Salon Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion More than 50 chocolatiers and confectioners will be begging you to indulge in their treats. Oh, and there also will be wine. Yuuuuuuuup.
Annual Front Street St. Paddy's Block Party The party, thrown by The Royal Exchange and Schroeder's, starts at 3pm. Wonderbread 5 will play from 5-8pm while the beers flow. This is one you don't want to miss.
Annual Front Street St. Paddy's Block Party Array The party, thrown by The Royal Exchange and Schroeder's, starts at 3pm. Wonderbread 5 will play from 5-8pm while the beers flow. This is one you don't want to miss.
China Camp Bike Camping Tour An overnight bike camping adventure where everything is taken care of for you, except the pedaling. But there are donuts! And beer!
China Camp Bike Camping Tour China Camp An overnight bike camping adventure where everything is taken care of for you, except the pedaling. But there are donuts! And beer!
Rhone Rangers Wine Tasting The Rhone Rangers ride into town for two days dedicated to celebrating American Rhone wine.
Various locations
Rhone Rangers Wine Tasting Various locations The Rhone Rangers ride into town for two days dedicated to celebrating American Rhone wine.
Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon Local bands will play along the race course in order to try to help you forget that you woke up at 5am to go run 13.1mi.
Start line: Great Highway & Fulton St
Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon Start line: Great Highway & Fulton St Local bands will play along the race course in order to try to help you forget that you woke up at 5am to go run 13.1mi.