14 SF Events You Should Definitely Hit This March

By Published On 03/02/2015 By Published On 03/02/2015
Courtesy of Nader Khouri

Got any big plans for March other than binge-watching House of Cards and/or college basketball? Yeah, no. Luckily for you, we found 14 super-fun March things to do in SF, all of which are worth getting off of your couch for (and most of which include beer!).

Courtesy of Anneliese Schmidt

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 6 Fri

tasteProject: Magnolia Beer Dinner A six-course dinner and every course is paired with a Magnolia beer (including one course that’s just a beer flight!).

TheLab

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 7 Sat

Craft Beer Festival All you need to know is this: if you love beer, you will love this festival, because there will be 150 beers, meads, and ciders from over 75 local and national craft breweries.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 7 Sat

Chinese New Year Parade The dragons will be unleashed at 5:15pm, but you’ll want to get there earlier to grab a spot.

Second & Market to Columbus Ave

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 7 Sat

The Wire Trivia Night Are you a huge fan of the GREATEST TV SHOW OF ALL TIME? Prove it from 6-8pm.

Madrone Art Bar

Flickr/Exploratorium

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 10 Tue

National Ranch Dressing Day This event should be pretty self-explanatory. Find something -- anything: wings, carrot sticks, pizza, whatever, and dip that thing in ranch.

Your mouth

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 13 Fri

Mortified Watch grownups read cringe-inducing diaries, letters, and poems they wrote when they were teens. And then laugh at/with them.

DNA Lounge

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 14 Sat

Pi Day Eat pie? Or go to the Exploratorium for free and geek out with other math geeks. No seriously, they have a Pi Day parade.

Your calculator?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 14 Sat

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is it actually St. Paddy’s Day? No. Is that going to stop you from attending one of SF’s biggest parades? Nope. Now you just have an excuse you didn't need to drink in the morning on two days!

Second and Market to Civic Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 14 Sat

Prince & Michael Jackson Dance Party You were probably going to have this party solo in your living room anyway. Now you can do it with other people!

Neck of the Woods

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 15 Sun

SF International Chocolate Salon More than 50 chocolatiers and confectioners will be begging you to indulge in their treats. Oh, and there also will be wine. Yuuuuuuuup.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

The Royal Exchange

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 17 Tue

Annual Front Street St. Paddy's Block Party The party, thrown by The Royal Exchange and Schroeder's, starts at 3pm. Wonderbread 5 will play from 5-8pm while the beers flow. This is one you don't want to miss.

Array

Pedal Inn Biking Tours & Provisions

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 21 Sat

China Camp Bike Camping Tour An overnight bike camping adventure where everything is taken care of for you, except the pedaling. But there are donuts! And beer!

China Camp

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 27 Fri

Rhone Rangers Wine Tasting The Rhone Rangers ride into town for two days dedicated to celebrating American Rhone wine.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 29 Sun

Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon Local bands will play along the race course in order to try to help you forget that you woke up at 5am to go run 13.1mi.

Start line: Great Highway & Fulton St

