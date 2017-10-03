Lifestyle

The 12 things you absolutely have to do this November in SF

SoMa StrEat Food Park

We already gave you a bunch of fun stuff to do (read: drinking) in our fall events calendar, but this is SF, so there's always more fun to be had (read: drinking... okay, and also some holiday stuff and even a few athletic activities -- one of which, of course, involves drinking beer).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 1 Sat

2014 San Francisco Ski & Snowboard Festival Get stoked to shred the gnar this winter. Get free lift tickets just for attending, plus huge discounts on ski and snowboard gear. Oh, and buy the VIP pass for unlimited wine tasting on Saturday or beer tasting on Sunday from 1-5pm.
 

Fort Mason Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 1 Sat

A Wine & Food Affair 2014 Head to Northern Sonoma County (no really, this'll be worth it) for a weekend of wine and food pairings where your ticket gets you access to ONE HUNDRED AND TEN wineries in the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Wine Road

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 2 Sun

Dia de los Muertos Honor those who are no longer with us during this traditional Meso-American holiday. There will be art, music, performances, and a walking procession.

Garfield Park: 25th/26th & Harrison St

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 3 Mon

Christmas Ale Release Dinner Celebrate the annual release of Anchor Brewing Company's Christmas Ale at a four-course dinner (with Anchor beer pairings, of course).

Big 4 Restaurant

Bevmo! Holiday Beer Festival San Francisco

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 8 Sat

BevMo! Holiday Beer Festival 'Tis the season for more than 200 seasonal & specialty beers and ciders -- and live bands, DJs, and food (for purchase). 

Fort Mason Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 8 Sat

3rd Annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest There are two events you can (really absolutely must) enter: 1) a timed event to see who can eat the most Angry Korean Wings in 10 minutes, and 2) the Hella Hella Hot Competition to see who can eat 10 hella hella hot wings the fastest.

SoMa StrEat Food Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 8 Sat

City Beer Runs It's running, but with beer. Which is how all running really should be. There's a 10K or a 5K and a post-run party.

Magnolia Brewery and Smokestack

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 12 Wed

Taste of the Bay A ticket gets you unlimited tastings of SF's best food and wine. And the proceeds go to raise funds for student scholarships, program needs, and professional development opportunities. Eating and drinking for a good cause? Yes, please.

City View at Metreon

Embarcadero Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 21 Fri

Embarcadero Center winter carnival and building lighting  What're the holidays without some good old-fashioned family fun (that you can bring a flask to)? Live ice skating and musical performances, fireworks, and the lighting of Embarcadero Center’s office towers Plus: a visit from Santa!!!!!!!!!

Embarcadero Center

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 22 Sat

1st Annual SF Sno Ball Put on your winter white and hit this event that raises awareness about global climate change and its impacts on your ski season. There will be dancing, a hosted bar, and a silent auction/raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters.

The Box SF

Daisy Barringer

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 27 Thu

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Turkey can wait. Head to Santa Clara and watch the 49ers face off against their nemeses, the Seattle Seahawks.

Levi's Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 27 Thu

Turkey Trail Trot Before you gobble gobble, run or walk this mostly flat (meaning even you can handle it) course. Costumes not required, but you know what to do.

Golden Gate Park, Polo Fields

