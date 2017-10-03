The 12 things you absolutely have to do this November in SF

We already gave you a bunch of fun stuff to do (read: drinking) in our fall events calendar, but this is SF, so there's always more fun to be had (read: drinking... okay, and also some holiday stuff and even a few athletic activities -- one of which, of course, involves drinking beer).
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sat
2014 San Francisco Ski & Snowboard Festival
Get stoked to shred the gnar this winter. Get free lift tickets just for attending, plus huge discounts on ski and snowboard gear. Oh, and buy the VIP pass for unlimited wine tasting on Saturday or beer tasting on Sunday from 1-5pm.
2014 San Francisco Ski & Snowboard Festival
Fort Mason Center
Get stoked to shred the gnar this winter. Get free lift tickets just for attending, plus huge discounts on ski and snowboard gear. Oh, and buy the VIP pass for unlimited wine tasting on Saturday or beer tasting on Sunday from 1-5pm.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sat
A Wine & Food Affair 2014 Head to Northern Sonoma County (no really, this'll be worth it) for a weekend of wine and food pairings where your ticket gets you access to ONE HUNDRED AND TEN wineries in the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
A Wine & Food Affair 2014 Wine Road Head to Northern Sonoma County (no really, this'll be worth it) for a weekend of wine and food pairings where your ticket gets you access to ONE HUNDRED AND TEN wineries in the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Sun
Dia de los Muertos Honor those who are no longer with us during this traditional Meso-American holiday. There will be art, music, performances, and a walking procession.
Garfield Park: 25th/26th & Harrison St
Dia de los Muertos Garfield Park: 25th/26th & Harrison St Honor those who are no longer with us during this traditional Meso-American holiday. There will be art, music, performances, and a walking procession.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 3 Mon
Christmas Ale Release Dinner Celebrate the annual release of Anchor Brewing Company's Christmas Ale at a four-course dinner (with Anchor beer pairings, of course).
Christmas Ale Release Dinner Big 4 Restaurant Celebrate the annual release of Anchor Brewing Company's Christmas Ale at a four-course dinner (with Anchor beer pairings, of course).
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sat
BevMo! Holiday Beer Festival 'Tis the season for more than 200 seasonal & specialty beers and ciders -- and live bands, DJs, and food (for purchase).
BevMo! Holiday Beer Festival Fort Mason Center 'Tis the season for more than 200 seasonal & specialty beers and ciders -- and live bands, DJs, and food (for purchase).
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sat
3rd Annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest There are two events you can (really absolutely must) enter: 1) a timed event to see who can eat the most Angry Korean Wings in 10 minutes, and 2) the Hella Hella Hot Competition to see who can eat 10 hella hella hot wings the fastest.
3rd Annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest SoMa StrEat Food Park There are two events you can (really absolutely must) enter: 1) a timed event to see who can eat the most Angry Korean Wings in 10 minutes, and 2) the Hella Hella Hot Competition to see who can eat 10 hella hella hot wings the fastest.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sat
City Beer Runs It's running, but with beer. Which is how all running really should be. There's a 10K or a 5K and a post-run party.
Magnolia Brewery and Smokestack
City Beer Runs Magnolia Brewery and Smokestack It's running, but with beer. Which is how all running really should be. There's a 10K or a 5K and a post-run party.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 12 Wed
Taste of the Bay A ticket gets you unlimited tastings of SF's best food and wine. And the proceeds go to raise funds for student scholarships, program needs, and professional development opportunities. Eating and drinking for a good cause? Yes, please.
Taste of the Bay City View at Metreon A ticket gets you unlimited tastings of SF's best food and wine. And the proceeds go to raise funds for student scholarships, program needs, and professional development opportunities. Eating and drinking for a good cause? Yes, please.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Fri
Embarcadero Center winter carnival and building lighting What're the holidays without some good old-fashioned family fun (that you can bring a flask to)? Live ice skating and musical performances, fireworks, and the lighting of Embarcadero Center’s office towers Plus: a visit from Santa!!!!!!!!!
Embarcadero Center winter carnival and building lighting Embarcadero Center What're the holidays without some good old-fashioned family fun (that you can bring a flask to)? Live ice skating and musical performances, fireworks, and the lighting of Embarcadero Center’s office towers Plus: a visit from Santa!!!!!!!!!
Date
Event
Location
Nov 22 Sat
1st Annual SF Sno Ball Put on your winter white and hit this event that raises awareness about global climate change and its impacts on your ski season. There will be dancing, a hosted bar, and a silent auction/raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters.
1st Annual SF Sno Ball The Box SF Put on your winter white and hit this event that raises awareness about global climate change and its impacts on your ski season. There will be dancing, a hosted bar, and a silent auction/raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Thu
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Turkey can wait. Head to Santa Clara and watch the 49ers face off against their nemeses, the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Levi's Stadium Turkey can wait. Head to Santa Clara and watch the 49ers face off against their nemeses, the Seattle Seahawks.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Thu
Turkey Trail Trot Before you gobble gobble, run or walk this mostly flat (meaning even you can handle it) course. Costumes not required, but you know what to do.
Golden Gate Park, Polo Fields
Turkey Trail Trot Golden Gate Park, Polo Fields Before you gobble gobble, run or walk this mostly flat (meaning even you can handle it) course. Costumes not required, but you know what to do.