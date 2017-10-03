Lifestyle

The 13 things you absolutely have to do this October in SF

By Published On 10/01/2014 By Published On 10/01/2014
Warrior Dash

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

October is basically the last month to have fun before you're bogged down with holiday and family obligations, and no city respects that more than San Francisco. There are a zillion Oktoberfest celebrations going down, plus plenty of good, ol' fashioned events focused solely on your favorite fall activity: pumpkin carving. Ew. Just kidding. Drinking.

Since we already covered the October biggies (Hardly Strictly, Fleet Week, TI Music Fest, etc) in our fall events calendar, we're going mad under-the-radar for our October to-dos, from an event that includes a 90mph pumpkin cannon that you can shoot (!!!) to a pretty awesome-sounding Questival.

Related

related

10 things you absolutely have to drink during SF's Indian summer

related

The Wiggle drinking guide

related

The 14 SF foods you have to eat this fall

related

10 things you absolutely have to drink during SF's Indian summer
Uesugi Farms

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 1-31

Shoot Pumpkin Blasters Shoot mini pumpkins at 90mph, get lost in a corn maze, pet a miniature donkey, and sit on a throne in front of 4,000 pumpkins. They had you at pumpkin blasters, didn't they?

San Martin, CA

Shoot Pumpkin Blasters San Martin, CA Shoot mini pumpkins at 90mph, get lost in a corn maze, pet a miniature donkey, and sit on a throne in front of 4,000 pumpkins. They had you at pumpkin blasters, didn't they?

San Francisco Fleet Week

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 6 Mon

Fillmore Wine & Food Festival This brand-new, three-day festival is all about eating the best food, drinking the best wine, and raising money for the local Ronald McDonald House. Weirdly, you are ALSO all about those things.

Fillmore St

Fillmore Wine & Food Festival Fillmore St This brand-new, three-day festival is all about eating the best food, drinking the best wine, and raising money for the local Ronald McDonald House. Weirdly, you are ALSO all about those things.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 9 Thu

Union Street Wine Walk Twenty bucks (advanced ticket) gets you unlimited tastings from the best food and wine all along Union St. You can make that worth your money, right?

Union St

Union Street Wine Walk Union St Twenty bucks (advanced ticket) gets you unlimited tastings from the best food and wine all along Union St. You can make that worth your money, right?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 11 Sat

San Francisco Magazine’s Fallfest Chefs go head-to-head in a "Brick-and-Mortar vs. Food Truck" challenge, there’s a BBQ grill-off, and best of all: a DIY bar station. Even better: enter THRILLIST at checkout to get $10 off your ticket. You're welcome.

Justin Herman Plaza

San Francisco Magazine’s Fallfest Justin Herman Plaza Chefs go head-to-head in a "Brick-and-Mortar vs. Food Truck" challenge, there’s a BBQ grill-off, and best of all: a DIY bar station. Even better: enter THRILLIST at checkout to get $10 off your ticket. You're welcome.

Flickr/ Pat (Cletch) Williams

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 16 Thu

Red Hot Roundup Do you like it hot? Your favorite food trucks: Red Sauce Meatballs, Bacon Bacon, The Rib Whip, and more will be serving their spiciest dishes (mmm... Spicy Belly Fries...) from 5-8:30pm, plus there are lawn games, and a pop-up beer/wine garden. PlusplusPLUS: Fifty percent of the proceeds benefit the San Mateo Fire Department.

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

Red Hot Roundup Bay Meadows, San Mateo Do you like it hot? Your favorite food trucks: Red Sauce Meatballs, Bacon Bacon, The Rib Whip, and more will be serving their spiciest dishes (mmm... Spicy Belly Fries...) from 5-8:30pm, plus there are lawn games, and a pop-up beer/wine garden. PlusplusPLUS: Fifty percent of the proceeds benefit the San Mateo Fire Department.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 18 Sat

SF Craft Beer Festival Unlimited 2oz tastings of more than 150 craft beers. That's all you need to know. Well that, and if you get the VIP ticket you get in an hour early, so yeah: get the VIP ticket.

Herbst Pavilion in Fort Mason

SF Craft Beer Festival Herbst Pavilion in Fort Mason Unlimited 2oz tastings of more than 150 craft beers. That's all you need to know. Well that, and if you get the VIP ticket you get in an hour early, so yeah: get the VIP ticket.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 18 Sat

Warrior Dash Complete a crazy obstacle race and then celebrate not dying with turkey legs, beer steins, and live music. Bonus: free fuzzy warrior helmets for all participants. Boosh.

Esparto, CA

Warrior Dash Esparto, CA Complete a crazy obstacle race and then celebrate not dying with turkey legs, beer steins, and live music. Bonus: free fuzzy warrior helmets for all participants. Boosh.

Cotopaxi Questival

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 24 Fri

Cotopaxi Questival San Francisco It’s a quest. It’s a festival. It’s a Questival! This 24-hour outdoor adventure race includes hiking, eating, and social media-ing challenges. Don’t worry dude, they let you sleep between 1-4am. 

All over San Francisco

Cotopaxi Questival San Francisco All over San Francisco It’s a quest. It’s a festival. It’s a Questival! This 24-hour outdoor adventure race includes hiking, eating, and social media-ing challenges. Don’t worry dude, they let you sleep between 1-4am. 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 26 Sun

SF Mad Dash A 5K costume fun run followed by an after-party with music, food/drink, and a costume contest. No, you don’t have to wear a costume, but if you don’t want to, you might be living in the wrong town.

Golden Gate Park polo field stables

SF Mad Dash Golden Gate Park polo field stables A 5K costume fun run followed by an after-party with music, food/drink, and a costume contest. No, you don’t have to wear a costume, but if you don’t want to, you might be living in the wrong town.

related

The Wiggle drinking guide
Ghost Ship Halloween

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 31 Fri

Bowlloween 2014 You could go to a house party where the music sucks and they run out of beer. Or you could go bowling. So: bowling. 

Lucky Strike

Bowlloween 2014 Lucky Strike You could go to a house party where the music sucks and they run out of beer. Or you could go bowling. So: bowling. 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 31-Nov 1

SF Halloween Pub Crawl Why go to one packed bar on Halloween when you could go to a gazillion?

Union St and the Marina

SF Halloween Pub Crawl Union St and the Marina Why go to one packed bar on Halloween when you could go to a gazillion?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 31 Fri

A Nightmare On Van Ness On Halloween, the Regency Center turns into a massive three-level blowout. Whether you like hip hop, EDM, or Top 40, there’s a place for you to get down (see ya on the Top 40 floor!).

The Regency Center

A Nightmare On Van Ness The Regency Center On Halloween, the Regency Center turns into a massive three-level blowout. Whether you like hip hop, EDM, or Top 40, there’s a place for you to get down (see ya on the Top 40 floor!).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 31 Fri

The Vampire Tour Did you know that vampires live in tunnels below Nob Hill? Put on your Team Edward tee and head out on a two-hour adventure tour to find out their stories and learn a little SF history on the way.

Depart from the corner of California & Taylor St

The Vampire Tour Depart from the corner of California & Taylor St Did you know that vampires live in tunnels below Nob Hill? Put on your Team Edward tee and head out on a two-hour adventure tour to find out their stories and learn a little SF history on the way.

Stuff You'll Like