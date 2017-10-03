The 13 things you absolutely have to do this October in SF

October is basically the last month to have fun before you're bogged down with holiday and family obligations, and no city respects that more than San Francisco. There are a zillion Oktoberfest celebrations going down, plus plenty of good, ol' fashioned events focused solely on your favorite fall activity: pumpkin carving. Ew. Just kidding. Drinking.
Since we already covered the October biggies (Hardly Strictly, Fleet Week, TI Music Fest, etc) in our fall events calendar, we're going mad under-the-radar for our October to-dos, from an event that includes a 90mph pumpkin cannon that you can shoot (!!!) to a pretty awesome-sounding Questival.
Oct 1-31
Shoot Pumpkin Blasters Shoot mini pumpkins at 90mph, get lost in a corn maze, pet a miniature donkey, and sit on a throne in front of 4,000 pumpkins. They had you at pumpkin blasters, didn't they?
San Martin, CA
Oct 6 Mon
Fillmore Wine & Food Festival This brand-new, three-day festival is all about eating the best food, drinking the best wine, and raising money for the local Ronald McDonald House. Weirdly, you are ALSO all about those things.
Fillmore St
Oct 9 Thu
Union Street Wine Walk Twenty bucks (advanced ticket) gets you unlimited tastings from the best food and wine all along Union St. You can make that worth your money, right?
Union St
Oct 11 Sat
San Francisco Magazine’s Fallfest Chefs go head-to-head in a "Brick-and-Mortar vs. Food Truck" challenge, there’s a BBQ grill-off, and best of all: a DIY bar station. Even better: enter THRILLIST at checkout to get $10 off your ticket. You're welcome.
Justin Herman Plaza
Oct 16 Thu
Red Hot Roundup Do you like it hot? Your favorite food trucks: Red Sauce Meatballs, Bacon Bacon, The Rib Whip, and more will be serving their spiciest dishes (mmm... Spicy Belly Fries...) from 5-8:30pm, plus there are lawn games, and a pop-up beer/wine garden. PlusplusPLUS: Fifty percent of the proceeds benefit the San Mateo Fire Department.
Bay Meadows, San Mateo
Oct 18 Sat
SF Craft Beer Festival Unlimited 2oz tastings of more than 150 craft beers. That's all you need to know. Well that, and if you get the VIP ticket you get in an hour early, so yeah: get the VIP ticket.
Oct 18 Sat
Warrior Dash Complete a crazy obstacle race and then celebrate not dying with turkey legs, beer steins, and live music. Bonus: free fuzzy warrior helmets for all participants. Boosh.
Esparto, CA
Oct 24 Fri
Cotopaxi Questival San Francisco It’s a quest. It’s a festival. It’s a Questival! This 24-hour outdoor adventure race includes hiking, eating, and social media-ing challenges. Don’t worry dude, they let you sleep between 1-4am.
All over San Francisco
Oct 26 Sun
SF Mad Dash A 5K costume fun run followed by an after-party with music, food/drink, and a costume contest. No, you don’t have to wear a costume, but if you don’t want to, you might be living in the wrong town.
Golden Gate Park polo field stables
Oct 31 Fri
Bowlloween 2014 You could go to a house party where the music sucks and they run out of beer. Or you could go bowling. So: bowling.
Oct 31-Nov 1
SF Halloween Pub Crawl Why go to one packed bar on Halloween when you could go to a gazillion?
Union St and the Marina
Oct 31 Fri
A Nightmare On Van Ness On Halloween, the Regency Center turns into a massive three-level blowout. Whether you like hip hop, EDM, or Top 40, there’s a place for you to get down (see ya on the Top 40 floor!).
Oct 31 Fri
The Vampire Tour Did you know that vampires live in tunnels below Nob Hill? Put on your Team Edward tee and head out on a two-hour adventure tour to find out their stories and learn a little SF history on the way.
Depart from the corner of California & Taylor St
