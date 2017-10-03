14 things you absolutely have to do in SF this September

September is almost here, which means summer in SF has finally arrived. So celebrate the fact that you survived several weeks of all your friends' beach/pool/lake Facebook pics by getting off the couch, and checking out the 14 best September events ever.
Bonus: almost all of them involve day drinking and epic Instagram-ing. It's called payback. Enjoy.
Get retro on roller skates
When: September 5
Where: The Ferry Plaza
Join The Midnight Rollers for a 10-mile skate party throughout the city. Pro tip: falling hurts way less after a sip (or 33) from your flask. At least until the next day...
Walk, skip, prance, or run to fight AIDS
When: September 6
Where: The Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park
Frolic your way through the Big Gay 10K. Prizes will be given for best costumes, so don't stress about the fact that you're totally out of shape.
Eat more chocolate than Violet Beauregarde
When: September 13-14
Where: Ghirardelli Square
It’s not an Oompa Loompa, but it’s the next best thing: two days of chocolate tastings and a wine pavilion for the grown-ups (BTW, that’s you).
Take a party bus to the 49ers home opener
When: September 14
Where: Levi’s Stadium
You definitely don't want to miss the Niners' first-ever regular season game at Levi's Stadium. Buy a ticket using San Francisco-based mobile ticketing app Gametime (which basically aggregates every place you get tickets from), and not only will you get a great deal on a last-minute ticket, but they'll give you a spot on their party bus for free. For. FREE. (There are only 50 seats on the party bus, though, so get on this thing fast.)
Attend a quinceañera
When: September 18
Where: Foreign Cinema
Foreign Cinema is having a coming of age. Celebrate four-hours-worth of their 15th birthday with an evening of food (including a whole roasting suckling pig!) and cocktails. Frilly ball gown not required.
Eat all of the fried chicken and drink all of the bubbly
When: September 18
Where: American Steel Studios
Wash down the Bay Area’s best fried chicken with bottomless sparkling wine, and do it all for a good cause: the Share Our Strength, No Kid Hungry campaign.
Drink free whiskey in a real-life speakeasy
When: September 18
Where: Goorin Bros. Hat Shop
Thrillist is throwing a party at a secret speakeasy UNDERNEATH Goorin Bros., and you could be one of the first people (in a long time?) to sip a cocktail in the hat shop's real-life, below-ground , Prohibition-era digs. More to come on this one soon, but might as well get this thing on your iCal now...
Wear Trachten. Drink beer.
When: September 19-21
Where: Pier 48
Oktoberfest by the Bay has singing, dancing, German food, and most importantly: beer. Sure, it’s still September, but after a few steins of Märzen, you totally won't care. (Also, semi-related: Oktoberfest actually starts in, uh, September).
Grab a beer & buy tix to TBD Fest
When: September 20
Where: Tonic (or Bullitt or Mayhem or Lightning Tavern or Wild Hare)
Yep, the Tonic/Bullitt/etc. boys are hooking up a special TBD Fest package (three-day discounted VIP ticket + access to VIP after-parties + VIP restrooms + VIP bars + fast track lines and preferred seating area + hookups on a cheap-ass room block). Go to any of their bars, grab a drink, and ask about getting in on the Amtrak party train that will take you to West Sacramento and back (VIP tix are also available online. Use promo code tngrulez.).
Try and buy over 100 spirits
When: September 20-21
Where: Fort Mason Center
Get unlimited tastings of mezcal, absinthe, whiskey, bourbon, vodka, tequila, grappa, and more, while watching trapeze acts, sword swallowers, and fire eaters. Don't like hand-crafted spirits? There's a Craft Beer Saloon, where you can hang out with the other pariahs.
Get naked on Folsom Street
When: September 21
Where: Folsom St
Nudity not your thing? You can always opt for strategically placed leather or rubber. Just leave the puffy vest (and the kids) at home if you want to blend in with the 400,000 fetish enthusiasts.
Celebrate the start of sake-brewing season
When: September 27
Where: Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California
Try more than 100 sakes (many of which aren’t available in the US), and then test your sake senses at a challenge station. Even if you fail... you win!
Go to a pool party (YES, in San Francisco!)
When: September 28
Where: The Phoenix Hotel
Make the most of our much-later-than-everyone-else's summer with DJs, drinks, and a chance to show off your pasty-white legs.
Be a superhero (without the pressure of having to save lives)
When: September 28
Where: 1700 Indiana St
Seven stages with live and electronic music, art exhibits, climbing walls, and an excuse to wear a cape. 'Nuff said.
