11 SF events you must hit this winter

Yes, we just gave you seven amazing reasons to get out of town, but you'll want to plan those weekends around these 11 events that are all in town, because even though road trips are fun, staying home and drinking beer and listening to music and eating good food is hella funner. MORE FUN. Whatever. Just mark your calendars now 'cause you're not gonna want to miss these.

Jan 21 Wed

San Francisco Restaurant Week Ten days of insane SF food in three menu formats. Choose from a $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or (new this year!) an $85 tasting menu. Or just do all three, several times. And make a reservation, since 25 cents of every cover sold through OpenTable will benefit the SF-Marin Food Bank.

All over SF

Jan 24 Sat

Bay Area Brew Fest Unlimited international and domestic beer for just $40, plus there will be a handful of SF food trucks. (Though, you'll have to pay for the food trucks separately, so maybe just fill up on the beer?)

Fort Mason, Festival Pavilion

Jan 22-Feb 8

SF Sketchfest A rare opportunity to have some of your favorite performers make you laugh your ass off. In person.

Different venues around SF

Feb 5 Thu

SF Indie Fest You always did know about the coolest stuff before anyone else. Keep the streak alive by attending this independent film festival. Did we mention there's a Big Lebowski party with White Russians and a 35mm screening of the Coen Brothers' classic? 'Cause there totally is.

Various movie theaters in SF

Feb 6 Fri

SF Beer Week If you're going to be in SF during any week of the year, this is the week. Check out more than 100 events that are ALL ABOUT BEER.

Bars all over the Bay Area

Feb 7 Sat

SF Giants FanFest You know when the best time to go to a fan fest is? Right after your team wins the World Series. Meet the players, see the trophy, and just gloat in our all-around amazingness.

AT&T Park

Feb 20 Fri

Noise Pop It's music. It's art. It's film. But mostly, it's music. Indie music, to be exact. The New Pornographers, Caribou, and The Church are just a few you don't want to miss.

A few different spots in SF

Mar 7 Sat

Chinese New Year Parade Technically, the Chinese New Year starts on February 19th, but the biggest event -- the PARADE -- starts at 5:15pm on Saturday, March 7th. Elaborate floats, sweet-ass costumes, lions, dragons, firecrackers... just be sure to get there early to get a good spot.

Chinatown

Mar 7 Sat

SF Craft Beer Festival 75 breweries. 150 beers. A strong emphasis on limited release and seasonal selections. And best of all? Unlimited tastings.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

Mar 14 Sat

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival It's the West Coast's largest Irish event and it all starts at 11:30am. The best part? You get to start celebrating St. Patrick's Day a full three days early.

Civic Center Plaza

Mar 28 Sat

Whiskies of the World Expo Sample some of the biggest names and the rarest bottles from the US, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Australia, and more. You were sold at "whiskies", weren't you?

SF Belle, Hornblower Yacht

