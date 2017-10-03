11 SF events you must hit this winter

Yes, we just gave you seven amazing reasons to get out of town, but you'll want to plan those weekends around these 11 events that are all in town, because even though road trips are fun, staying home and drinking beer and listening to music and eating good food is hella funner. MORE FUN. Whatever. Just mark your calendars now 'cause you're not gonna want to miss these.
San Francisco Restaurant Week All over SF Ten days of insane SF food in three menu formats. Choose from a $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or (new this year!) an $85 tasting menu. Or just do all three, several times. And make a reservation, since 25 cents of every cover sold through OpenTable will benefit the SF-Marin Food Bank.
Whiskies of the World Expo SF Belle, Hornblower Yacht Sample some of the biggest names and the rarest bottles from the US, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Australia, and more. You were sold at "whiskies", weren't you?