11 SF events you must hit this winter

Wed

San Francisco Restaurant Week Ten days of insane SF food in three menu formats. Choose from a $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or (new this year!) an $85 tasting menu. Or just do all three, several times. And make a reservation, since 25 cents of every cover sold through OpenTable will benefit the SF-Marin Food Bank.

All over SF

San Francisco Restaurant Week All over SF Ten days of insane SF food in three menu formats. Choose from a $25 two-course lunch, a $40 three-course dinner, or (new this year!) an $85 tasting menu. Or just do all three, several times. And make a reservation, since 25 cents of every cover sold through OpenTable will benefit the SF-Marin Food Bank.