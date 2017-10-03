12 things you have to do in San Francisco this July

"Summers here are the worst, especially in July"... is what someone might say if they were only concentrating on the weather, and had no idea how many awesome things are happening. Seriously, there're a bunch, so ignore the fog and add these 12 to your Hello Kitty day planner. And if you want to get a head start on August too, check this out.
Wake up and party at 7am
When: July 1
Where: Inner Mission aka CELLspace (address and info)
First, look at these GIFs. Second, figure out where you're gonna get your full-body carrot costume for this awesome, early-morning party that involves acrobatic performers, live musicians, a DJ set, and free Blue Bottle Coffee at Cellpsace in The Mission.
Devour Kronnerburger at Trick Dog When: July 1
Where: Trick Dog (address and info)
The guy behind the now-closed-but-coming-back-soon, possibly home-to-the-best-burger-ever Kronnerburger is taking over Trick Dog, and this is your last chance to grab food inspired by French bistro fare, while also sipping on the cocktails you know and love from Trick Dog.
Get your 4th of July party on early When: July 3
Where: Local Kitchen and Wine Merchant (address and info)
LKWM is throwing a big, pre-Independence Day party with specialty cocktails, small bites, and complimentary wine tasting (that's fancy speak for free booze). RSVP here.
Do an epic bar crawl with a hot dog-eating contest
When: July 4
Where: The Marina
Crawl SF is throwing a bar crawl in honor of our forefathers, Independence Day, and 'MURICA. They're hosting a post-crawl, hot dog-eating contest at 6:30pm, and we got Thrillist readers an exclusive 50% off tickets. Just click here, hit the "Apply" button, and start looking for your American flag bandana.
Party it up with jazz in the Fillmore
When: July 5-6
Where: The Fillmore
The Fillmore is closing off its main street for its annual Jazz Festival with live performances, tons of great food stands, and lots of people throwing back bottles of "soda" while partying in the street.
Get the crap scared out of you for fun When: July 11-12
Where: The Alameda Fairgrounds (address and info)
The Great Horror Campout is making its way up here for the weekend, and holy crap it's gonna be awesome. Make sure to grab your tickets and your safety blankie.
Party like the French
When: July 11
Where: Taverna Aventine (address and info)
Swipe some tickets to the annual block party at Taverna Aventine, which celebrates the French Declaration of Independence (or peasant uprising signifying the beginning the French Revolution... one of those things). The entire alley will be cordoned off for drinking, eating, and DJ sets.
"Let it goooo" in Union Square When: July 12
Where: Union Square
We can't hold you back anymore from going to the Film Night in the Park showing of the most appropriate movie for July in SF: Frozen. Make sure to check out our complete guide to every outdoor movie screening in the Bay Area for all the other movies you could be watching.
Watch legends play at Candlestick When: July 12
Where: Candlestick Park (address and info)
An epically great lineup of Niners legends will be playing a final flag football game for charity/a farewell to Candlestick Park, so grab tickets now... unless you're totally over seeing Joe Montana, Steve Young, Ronnie Lott, and Jerry Rice play. In which case, we don't even know you.
Race to Mammoth, then after-party with one
When: July 19
Where: Starts at the Panhandle, ends in Pescadero
Go on an epic bike ride that ends with a massive party at a farm on the coast, equipped with an equally epic mammoth statue (no seriously). Also an option: grab tickets just for the party, and skip the bike ride entirely!
Get your ramen-fest on When: July 19-20
Where: Japantown
The J-Pop Festival means Japantown is gonna be crazy, but more importantly, it means there will be ramen battles happening, so check out the line up and grab all kinds of noodle-y goodness. When ramen chefs compete, your belly wins.
Run with the bulls When: July 26
Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds (address and info)
The first-ever Northern California Running of the Bulls is happening in the Alameda County Fairgrounds, and even though you can grab your tickets here, you can also wait until Monday when we'll have the same tickets for cheaper!
Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and is still finding glitter everywhere after the weekend. Follow him on Twitter.
-
1. Alameda County Fairgrounds4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton
-
2. Trick Dog3010 20th St, San Francisco
-
3. Taverna Aventine582 Washington St, San Francisco
-
4. Inner Mission2050 Bryant St, San Francisco
-
5. Local Kitchen & Wine Merchant330 1st St, San Francisco
-
6. Candlestick Park490 Jamestown Ave, San Francisco
This is an expansive outdoor venue where you can go to watch fireworks, listen to blues, and gorge yourself on exciting cuisine at the annual fair. Plenty of other events are held in the grounds throughout the rest of the year, like Great Horror Campout or the Goodguys hot rod and vintage car show.
Brought to you by The Bon Vivants, Trick Dog in The Mission's a marble- and steel-adorned cocktailery serving drinks from a Pantone-inspired menu with names from favorite song titles, along with bar bites like beer nuts, pickles, and cracklins.
This upscale bar is an after-work destination in downtown San Francisco. The Italian-inspired menu is filled with high-low bar bites like pigs-in-a-blanket, beef tartare, and grilled pizza. The classic cocktails -- think Moscow Mules and Manhattans -- are strong, and taste especially good at the daily happy hour. Plus, Aventine usually hosts parties on all the festive, nothing-to-do-but-party holidays, like Cinco de Mayo, St. Paddy's, and Bastille Day.
Located in the former CELLspace, Inner Mission is one of the premier venues for live events and concerts in the city.
Versatile enough to be suitable for both an intimate date night or a rousing group dinner, this sleekly designed space in SoMa’s Rincon Hill will have you sharing small plates of burrata and wood-fired pizzas while sampling from an extensive list of local and foreign wines.
Candlestick is home to the Giants, and many awesome sporting events throughout the year.