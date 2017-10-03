The Weekend Playbook: Caddyshack and Trapped in the Closet

Freebie of the Week
We've got four pairs of free tickets to a Caddyshack party at the oldest family-owned winery in California (1858, yo!), where they'll be showing the movie with audience participation (throwing golf balls, holding up Baby Ruth bars,
using TNT on the course), plus DJ Phillyberg'll be hosting and, um, DJing. And all you have to do to win a pair? Tweet at us with which 'Shack character you'd most want to see struck by lightning and why
Thursday, August 1st Wise Sons has just opened up a new location in the Contemporary Jewish Museum, suddenly making all their deli goodness available to people working downtown. Make sure to grab one of their new brisket sandos
Friday, August 2nd Wanna take your girlfriend shopping while you get to have free drinks? Hit up 440 Brannan for their Fashion Studio Happy Hour from 440-7p
Epic Roast House just added a fourth B to its 3 Bs lunch, meaning you'll get a Burger, Bud, Brownie, and now a shot of Bourbon! Bes blease!
Wanna know exactly what food trucks will be at which Off the Grid locations? There's an app for that
Saturday, August 3rd To mark the second anniversary of Berlin-Style Ping Pong in SF, American Tripps is hosting a huge party with a food truck, skee ball, and an LCD Soundsystem vs Daft Punk cover-off
Officially opening tonight is Audio Discotech, a new club with a 45ft-long wall of over 1000 LED lights and the winner of the 2012 Miss Speed Rack competition
A showing of The Princess Bride in Dolores Park? As you wish
Ohmygodohmygodohmygod it's an R Kelly's Trapped in the Closet Sing-Along. You have permission to abandon absolutely everything else.
