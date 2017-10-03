The Weekend Playbook: Custom suits and two new happy hours

Freebie of the (Next Couple) Week(s) The guys behind somehow-crazy-affordable custom suit-ery Indochino have just launched a popup downtown where you can get a free Art of Shaving kit just for making an appointment, then go in, get measured in less time than this epic bar crawl takes, and either save your measurements for when you have a wedding to go to, or get a suit on the spot along with a free gift set (!!!) along with your purchase, featuring pocket squares and ties and cufflinks and tie clips. Book here and tell your worst-dressed friend to get in on this because he looks terrible and also, who doesn't like free? Thursday, August 15th If you've always wanted to learn about surfing without actually going in the (freezing-cold, shark-infested) water, hit up the California Academy's NightLife tonight for their Seaworthy night. Friday, August 16th Chambers has started a brand new happy hour Tues-Fri that, much like The Todd, is all about fives: $5 well drinks, beers, wine, and snacks like Smoked Grit Fries w/ Early Girl tomato aioli & barbecue spice or housemade tater tots w/ pork remoulade & bacon dust. Saturday, August 17th Mission Street Food Festival is back, so if you don't want to miss out on that insanely delicious grub, snag a passport right here. And there's an Italian Festival in North Beach. Who would've thunk it? Sunday, August 18th Hey, remember that America's Cup thing? Well, it's STILL GOING ON and the finales are now happening, if you want to get your sail-watching on. Monday, August 19th Starting today, 25 Lusk is offering a happy hour that, along with discounted drinks, includes bites like housemade sausage on focaccia buns, sweet potato fries with banana ketchup (?), and bacon shishito aioli (!). Get there.
