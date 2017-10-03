The Weekend Playbook: Two new cray-cray brunches and a pirate race

Freebie of the Week In case you didn't notice, there's a festival at The Fairmont this Sunday that's all about beer and bacon with crazy-good bacon dishes and local brews, and all you have to do for free access is tweet us. Thursday, August 22nd Get your free party on in Hayes Valley at Oh Hayes, a microhood party from The Bold Italic. Just make sure to tell them you're coming so they know how many to expect. Friday, August 23rd Everyone's favorite deli has started offering breakfast fare like bialys and egg sandwiches weekdays at 8a from their Contemporary Jewish Museum location, so your morning just got wayyyy better. Psst, there's a free lunch break dance party with a complimentary cocktail at a secret location you have to RSVP here to discover. Saturday, August 24th If you're a Cal sports fan, then this is pretty much the only place you should be this Saturday. If you're not... Waiheke Island Yacht Club, the pop-up restaurant on the pier from Kiwis with a Three Hat award (three!!), has just launched their Saturday/Sunday brunch, which includes heartiness like poached eggs with applewood-smoked bacon, lamb sausages, homemade baked beans, and hash browns, plus two burgers, one of which includes Snake River Kobe, caramelized onion, smoked tomato, and Monterey Jack. Sunday, August 25th Lombardi Sports is hosting a Pirate's Cup rooftop party with miniature boat races, a costume contest (with a GoPro prize), and pirate drinking games. Yeah, you heard that right, so RSVP for free! Monday, August 26th Off the Grid is returning to Berkeley's South Side tonight with appearances from Hapa SF, Hongry Kong, Frozen Kuhsterd, and more!
