The Weekend Playbook: Burlesque and Real World

Freebie of the Week
The Clift Hotel is hosting once-a-month happy hours with live music and drink specials, and all you have to do to get in tonight is RSVP here. For free
Thursday, August 29th Nightlife is having a Fire and Ice-themed night and, while disappointingly low on Game of Thrones stuff, it will have Three Twins ice cream, spiked shaved ice, and "fire art". Whatever that awesomeness means
Friday, August 30th OMG did you, like, hear that The Real World San Francisco has started filming here? Well, if you want to spend your weekend finding them (or much more likely avoiding them) you can track them at this SF denizen-updated twitter
Burlesque show at El Rio? Burlesque show at El Rio
Or go the complete opposite route and check out the newly formed Beard and Mustache Club's Hootenanny at Zeitgeist to discuss all things facial hair-related
Grab free home cooking at The Riptide and enjoy chicken pot pie, chili con carne, tater tot casserole, etc. (mmmmm, et cetera) while it lasts.
